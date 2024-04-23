iifl-logo
Shaival Reality Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

30.5
(-4.09%)
Apr 23, 2024

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.14

2.94

29.01

43.09

yoy growth (%)

-61.17

-89.84

-32.66

93.33

Raw materials

0

-0.21

-10.96

-20.5

As % of sales

0

7.24

37.78

47.59

Employee costs

-0.41

-0.5

-1.91

-1.73

As % of sales

36.42

17.18

6.6

4.02

Other costs

-1.44

-0.72

-15.16

-13.78

As % of sales (Other Cost)

126

24.59

52.26

32

Operating profit

-0.71

1.5

0.96

7.05

OPM

-62.43

50.97

3.34

16.37

Depreciation

-0.7

-2.29

-5.96

-4.34

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.75

-1.29

-1.07

Other income

0.57

1.13

3.51

2.88

Profit before tax

-0.86

-0.4

-2.77

4.52

Taxes

0.01

0

0.85

-0.97

Tax rate

-1.48

1.1

-30.82

-21.59

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.85

-0.41

-1.91

3.54

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.85

-0.41

-1.91

3.54

yoy growth (%)

106.23

-78.42

-154.12

325.2

NPM

-74.65

-14.05

-6.61

8.23

