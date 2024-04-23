Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.14
2.94
29.01
43.09
yoy growth (%)
-61.17
-89.84
-32.66
93.33
Raw materials
0
-0.21
-10.96
-20.5
As % of sales
0
7.24
37.78
47.59
Employee costs
-0.41
-0.5
-1.91
-1.73
As % of sales
36.42
17.18
6.6
4.02
Other costs
-1.44
-0.72
-15.16
-13.78
As % of sales (Other Cost)
126
24.59
52.26
32
Operating profit
-0.71
1.5
0.96
7.05
OPM
-62.43
50.97
3.34
16.37
Depreciation
-0.7
-2.29
-5.96
-4.34
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.75
-1.29
-1.07
Other income
0.57
1.13
3.51
2.88
Profit before tax
-0.86
-0.4
-2.77
4.52
Taxes
0.01
0
0.85
-0.97
Tax rate
-1.48
1.1
-30.82
-21.59
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.85
-0.41
-1.91
3.54
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.85
-0.41
-1.91
3.54
yoy growth (%)
106.23
-78.42
-154.12
325.2
NPM
-74.65
-14.05
-6.61
8.23
