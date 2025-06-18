1. To take note of Secretarial Audit Report and to approve Directors Report thereof for the F.Y. 2023-24.2. To decide the date, time and venue of 28th Annual General Meeting of the company and approve draft Notice for calling AGM of the company thereof.3. To fix the date of closure of register of members and share transfer books of the company for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.4. Any other business items with the permission of chairman. Shaival Reality Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 26, 2024.The board of directors has discussed and approved following matters in the said board meeting:1. The Board has taken note of the report of the Secretarial Auditor and also approved and signed the Directors Report for the financial year 2023-24.2. 28th Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on Friday, 20th September, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company at A/1, Maharaja Palace, Near Vijay Cross Road, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad 380009.3. Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, 13th September, 2024 to Friday, 20th September, 2024 (both the day inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. Shaival Reality Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 26, 2024.The board of directors has discussed and approved following matters in the said board meeting:1. The Board has taken note of the report of the Secretarial Auditor and also approved and signed the Directors Report for the financial year 2023-24.2. 28th Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on Friday, 20th September, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company at A/1, Maharaja Palace, Near Vijay Cross Road, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad 380009.3. Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, 13th September, 2024 to Friday, 20th September, 2024 (both the day inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:26/08/2024)