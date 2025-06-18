iifl-logo
Shaival Reality Ltd Board Meeting

30.5
(-4.09%)
Apr 23, 2024

Shaival Reality CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting18 Jun 202511 Jun 2025
To consider other business matters Shaival Reality Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 18, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 18.06.2025)
Board Meeting1 May 202524 Apr 2025
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025 and other business matters Shaival Reality Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 01, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 01.05.2025)
Board Meeting7 Mar 20254 Mar 2025
1. To take note of the resignation of Mrs. Sonal Mayur Desai, Director of the company.2. To take note of the resignation of Mr. Ashish Desai, Independent Director of the company. 3. To take note of the resignation of Mr. Ashish Navnitlal Shah, Independent Director of the company.4. To appoint Mr. Harshil Desai as Chief Financial Officer of the company.5. To appoint Mrs. Rinkal Maulikbhai Jasani as Independent Director of the company. Shaival Reality Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 07, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07.03.2025)
Board Meeting28 Feb 202528 Feb 2025
SHAIVAL: Shaival Reality Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 28, 2025 for Appointment of Company Secretary, compliance officer and key managerial personnel of the company.
Board Meeting11 Dec 202430 Nov 2024
To take note of resignation letter received from Mrs. Ankita Vivekkumar Shah, Company Secretary and Compliance officer and Key managerial Personnel of the company w.e.f. 30th November, 2024 Shaival Reality Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/12/2024)
Board Meeting14 Nov 202431 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Shaival Reality Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting26 Aug 202416 Aug 2024
1. To take note of Secretarial Audit Report and to approve Directors Report thereof for the F.Y. 2023-24.2. To decide the date, time and venue of 28th Annual General Meeting of the company and approve draft Notice for calling AGM of the company thereof.3. To fix the date of closure of register of members and share transfer books of the company for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.4. Any other business items with the permission of chairman. Shaival Reality Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 26, 2024.The board of directors has discussed and approved following matters in the said board meeting:1. The Board has taken note of the report of the Secretarial Auditor and also approved and signed the Directors Report for the financial year 2023-24.2. 28th Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on Friday, 20th September, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company at A/1, Maharaja Palace, Near Vijay Cross Road, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad 380009.3. Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, 13th September, 2024 to Friday, 20th September, 2024 (both the day inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. Shaival Reality Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 26, 2024.The board of directors has discussed and approved following matters in the said board meeting:1. The Board has taken note of the report of the Secretarial Auditor and also approved and signed the Directors Report for the financial year 2023-24.2. 28th Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on Friday, 20th September, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company at A/1, Maharaja Palace, Near Vijay Cross Road, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad 380009.3. Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, 13th September, 2024 to Friday, 20th September, 2024 (both the day inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:26/08/2024)

