SectorRealty
Open₹13.25
Prev. Close₹13.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹13.25
Day's Low₹13.25
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹62.4
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.69
P/E32.9
EPS1.96
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.2
11.2
11.2
11.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
56.6
45.88
40.49
34.53
Net Worth
67.8
57.08
51.69
45.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
7.68
9.48
11.59
10.27
yoy growth (%)
-18.91
-18.24
12.91
39.1
Raw materials
-0.34
-0.17
-0.28
-0.27
As % of sales
4.5
1.85
2.42
2.72
Employee costs
-2.26
-1.79
-1.9
-1.62
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.99
0.44
2.11
2.79
Depreciation
-0.36
-0.36
-0.4
-0.67
Tax paid
-0.99
-0.71
-0.78
-0.98
Working capital
7.45
-0.9
-0.72
-1.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-18.91
-18.24
12.91
39.1
Op profit growth
522.11
-61.71
-35.69
-211.14
EBIT growth
721.39
-64.87
-23.29
-234.36
Net profit growth
-1,844.28
-121.5
-26.61
-176.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Ashutosh A Maheshwari
Whole-time Director
Gitanjali A Maheshwari
Independent Director
Sandeep Prakash Naolekar
Independent Director
Abhinav Kumar
Independent Director
Saurabh Mohta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Navin S. Patwa
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sam Industries Ltd
Summary
Sam industries Ltd was incorporated as Saam Industries Ltd on February 17, 1994 in Madhya Pradesh. On August 30, 1994, the company changed their name from Saam Industries Ltd to Sam Industries Ltd. The Company is one of the leading Soyabean processing units located in the hearts of the Soya belt in India. The company is diversified with business interests in soya seed processing, manufacturing welding electrodes, and real estate. They operate in three segments namely, soya extractions and oil refining, welding electrodes, and real estate. The company is having their manufacturing facilities located in the Indore district of Madhya Pradesh with an expanded soya extraction capacity of 1,200 TPD, refining capacity of 50 TPD, and 2,400 TPA electrodes. They are doing the processing job work for ITC-International Business Division.The company manufactures and exports soya, soya lecithin, lecithin powder, acid oil and other agro products. The lecithin extract finds use in food applications, health and nutrition, animal feed, personal care products and industrial applications. They also involve in welding electrodes; and developing a land as residential colony in Dewas city, Indore. In addition, they involve in the investment and biotech activities.In October 5, 1994, they commenced their business operations.During the year 1996-97, the company set up Soya Oil Refinery and Solvent Extraction at Indore with the production capacity of 50 TPD and 800 TPD. Also, they commenced commercial
Read More
The Sam Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹13.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sam Industries Ltd is ₹14.69 Cr. as of 09 Dec ‘14
The PE and PB ratios of Sam Industries Ltd is 32.9 and 1.03 as of 09 Dec ‘14
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sam Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sam Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 09 Dec ‘14
Sam Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -9.71%, 1 Year at -22.29%, 6 Month at -36.90%, 3 Month at -18.21% and 1 Month at N/I%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.