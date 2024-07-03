iifl-logo-icon 1
Sam Industries Ltd Share Price

13.25
(0.00%)
Dec 9, 2014|12:00:00 AM

  • Open13.25
  • Day's High13.25
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close13.25
  • Day's Low13.25
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E32.9
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value62.4
  • EPS1.96
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.69
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sam Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sam Industries Ltd Corporate Action

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sam Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sam Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:10 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.83%

Non-Promoter- 25.16%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sam Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.2

11.2

11.2

11.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

56.6

45.88

40.49

34.53

Net Worth

67.8

57.08

51.69

45.73

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7.68

9.48

11.59

10.27

yoy growth (%)

-18.91

-18.24

12.91

39.1

Raw materials

-0.34

-0.17

-0.28

-0.27

As % of sales

4.5

1.85

2.42

2.72

Employee costs

-2.26

-1.79

-1.9

-1.62

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.99

0.44

2.11

2.79

Depreciation

-0.36

-0.36

-0.4

-0.67

Tax paid

-0.99

-0.71

-0.78

-0.98

Working capital

7.45

-0.9

-0.72

-1.14

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-18.91

-18.24

12.91

39.1

Op profit growth

522.11

-61.71

-35.69

-211.14

EBIT growth

721.39

-64.87

-23.29

-234.36

Net profit growth

-1,844.28

-121.5

-26.61

-176.32

No Record Found

Sam Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sam Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Ashutosh A Maheshwari

Whole-time Director

Gitanjali A Maheshwari

Independent Director

Sandeep Prakash Naolekar

Independent Director

Abhinav Kumar

Independent Director

Saurabh Mohta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Navin S. Patwa

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sam Industries Ltd

Summary

Sam industries Ltd was incorporated as Saam Industries Ltd on February 17, 1994 in Madhya Pradesh. On August 30, 1994, the company changed their name from Saam Industries Ltd to Sam Industries Ltd. The Company is one of the leading Soyabean processing units located in the hearts of the Soya belt in India. The company is diversified with business interests in soya seed processing, manufacturing welding electrodes, and real estate. They operate in three segments namely, soya extractions and oil refining, welding electrodes, and real estate. The company is having their manufacturing facilities located in the Indore district of Madhya Pradesh with an expanded soya extraction capacity of 1,200 TPD, refining capacity of 50 TPD, and 2,400 TPA electrodes. They are doing the processing job work for ITC-International Business Division.The company manufactures and exports soya, soya lecithin, lecithin powder, acid oil and other agro products. The lecithin extract finds use in food applications, health and nutrition, animal feed, personal care products and industrial applications. They also involve in welding electrodes; and developing a land as residential colony in Dewas city, Indore. In addition, they involve in the investment and biotech activities.In October 5, 1994, they commenced their business operations.During the year 1996-97, the company set up Soya Oil Refinery and Solvent Extraction at Indore with the production capacity of 50 TPD and 800 TPD. Also, they commenced commercial
Company FAQs

What is the Sam Industries Ltd share price today?

The Sam Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹13.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sam Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sam Industries Ltd is ₹14.69 Cr. as of 09 Dec ‘14

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sam Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sam Industries Ltd is 32.9 and 1.03 as of 09 Dec ‘14

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sam Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sam Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sam Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 09 Dec ‘14

What is the CAGR of Sam Industries Ltd?

Sam Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -9.71%, 1 Year at -22.29%, 6 Month at -36.90%, 3 Month at -18.21% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sam Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sam Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

