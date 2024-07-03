Summary

Sam industries Ltd was incorporated as Saam Industries Ltd on February 17, 1994 in Madhya Pradesh. On August 30, 1994, the company changed their name from Saam Industries Ltd to Sam Industries Ltd. The Company is one of the leading Soyabean processing units located in the hearts of the Soya belt in India. The company is diversified with business interests in soya seed processing, manufacturing welding electrodes, and real estate. They operate in three segments namely, soya extractions and oil refining, welding electrodes, and real estate. The company is having their manufacturing facilities located in the Indore district of Madhya Pradesh with an expanded soya extraction capacity of 1,200 TPD, refining capacity of 50 TPD, and 2,400 TPA electrodes. They are doing the processing job work for ITC-International Business Division.The company manufactures and exports soya, soya lecithin, lecithin powder, acid oil and other agro products. The lecithin extract finds use in food applications, health and nutrition, animal feed, personal care products and industrial applications. They also involve in welding electrodes; and developing a land as residential colony in Dewas city, Indore. In addition, they involve in the investment and biotech activities.In October 5, 1994, they commenced their business operations.During the year 1996-97, the company set up Soya Oil Refinery and Solvent Extraction at Indore with the production capacity of 50 TPD and 800 TPD. Also, they commenced commercial

