Sam Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.2
11.2
11.2
11.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
56.6
45.88
40.49
34.53
Net Worth
67.8
57.08
51.69
45.73
Minority Interest
Debt
26.72
0.28
2.09
0.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.6
0.7
0.77
0.79
Total Liabilities
95.12
58.06
54.55
47.08
Fixed Assets
81.47
46.35
33.43
24.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.76
9.77
10.38
10.72
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0.08
0.1
0.06
Networking Capital
0.13
0.62
7.97
11.61
Inventories
2.82
6.23
15.29
12.16
Inventory Days
577.19
Sundry Debtors
2.78
1.54
1.09
0.38
Debtor Days
18.03
Other Current Assets
0.67
0.85
1.56
2.7
Sundry Creditors
-1.83
-2.2
-6.47
-0.75
Creditor Days
35.6
Other Current Liabilities
-4.31
-5.8
-3.5
-2.88
Cash
2.74
1.24
2.66
0.66
Total Assets
95.13
58.06
54.54
47.07
