Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
7.68
9.48
11.59
10.27
yoy growth (%)
-18.91
-18.24
12.91
39.1
Raw materials
-0.34
-0.17
-0.28
-0.27
As % of sales
4.5
1.85
2.42
2.72
Employee costs
-2.26
-1.79
-1.9
-1.62
As % of sales
29.5
18.93
16.42
15.82
Other costs
-1.23
-6.89
-7.8
-5.86
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.06
72.7
67.25
57.05
Operating profit
3.83
0.61
1.61
2.5
OPM
49.92
6.5
13.89
24.4
Depreciation
-0.36
-0.36
-0.4
-0.67
Interest expense
-0.22
-0.3
-0.03
-0.01
Other income
2.74
0.5
0.95
0.98
Profit before tax
5.99
0.44
2.11
2.79
Taxes
-0.99
-0.71
-0.78
-0.98
Tax rate
-16.56
-158.02
-37.21
-35.27
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.99
-0.26
1.32
1.81
Exceptional items
-0.01
-0.02
-2.5
0
Net profit
4.98
-0.28
1.32
1.81
yoy growth (%)
-1,844.28
-121.5
-26.61
-176.32
NPM
64.81
-3.01
11.45
17.62
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.