Sam Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

13.25
(0.00%)
Dec 9, 2014|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sam Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7.68

9.48

11.59

10.27

yoy growth (%)

-18.91

-18.24

12.91

39.1

Raw materials

-0.34

-0.17

-0.28

-0.27

As % of sales

4.5

1.85

2.42

2.72

Employee costs

-2.26

-1.79

-1.9

-1.62

As % of sales

29.5

18.93

16.42

15.82

Other costs

-1.23

-6.89

-7.8

-5.86

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.06

72.7

67.25

57.05

Operating profit

3.83

0.61

1.61

2.5

OPM

49.92

6.5

13.89

24.4

Depreciation

-0.36

-0.36

-0.4

-0.67

Interest expense

-0.22

-0.3

-0.03

-0.01

Other income

2.74

0.5

0.95

0.98

Profit before tax

5.99

0.44

2.11

2.79

Taxes

-0.99

-0.71

-0.78

-0.98

Tax rate

-16.56

-158.02

-37.21

-35.27

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.99

-0.26

1.32

1.81

Exceptional items

-0.01

-0.02

-2.5

0

Net profit

4.98

-0.28

1.32

1.81

yoy growth (%)

-1,844.28

-121.5

-26.61

-176.32

NPM

64.81

-3.01

11.45

17.62

