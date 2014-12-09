Sam Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.99
0.44
2.11
2.79
Depreciation
-0.36
-0.36
-0.4
-0.67
Tax paid
-0.99
-0.71
-0.78
-0.98
Working capital
7.45
-0.9
-0.72
-1.14
Other operating items
Operating
12.08
-1.53
0.19
0
Capital expenditure
-6.24
0.77
11.21
3.36
Free cash flow
5.84
-0.76
11.4
3.35
Equity raised
59.08
59.44
56.58
53.41
Investing
3.8
0.42
0.99
-1.67
Financing
-1.71
1.65
0.62
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
67.01
60.74
69.6
55.1
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.