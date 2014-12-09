iifl-logo-icon 1
Sam Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

13.25
(0.00%)
Dec 9, 2014

QUICKLINKS FOR Sam Industries Ltd

Sam Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.99

0.44

2.11

2.79

Depreciation

-0.36

-0.36

-0.4

-0.67

Tax paid

-0.99

-0.71

-0.78

-0.98

Working capital

7.45

-0.9

-0.72

-1.14

Other operating items

Operating

12.08

-1.53

0.19

0

Capital expenditure

-6.24

0.77

11.21

3.36

Free cash flow

5.84

-0.76

11.4

3.35

Equity raised

59.08

59.44

56.58

53.41

Investing

3.8

0.42

0.99

-1.67

Financing

-1.71

1.65

0.62

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

67.01

60.74

69.6

55.1

