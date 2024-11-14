iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sam Industries Ltd Board Meeting

13.25
(0.00%)
Dec 9, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Sam Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
SAM INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended On 30Th September 2024 Outcome of the 3rd Board Meeting for FY 2024-25 held on, 14/11/2024 & Announcement of Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter & half year ended 30/09/2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
SAM INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Update on board meeting The Board at its meeting held on 13 August 2024 has approved the unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
SAM INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31st March 2024 Board Meeting Outcome For Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
SAM INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2023. Unaudited Financial Result for quarter ended 31st December, 2023 together with Limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)

Sam Industries: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sam Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.