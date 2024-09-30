|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|30th Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. Outcome of AGM (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Scrutinizers Report of 30th AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024)
