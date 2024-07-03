Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹39.95
Prev. Close₹38.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.22
Day's High₹39.95
Day's Low₹38.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹245.91
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)39.66
P/E82.78
EPS10.62
Divi. Yield0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.6
8.6
8.6
8.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
162.76
159.56
158.39
145.56
Net Worth
171.36
168.16
166.99
154.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
31.37
17.19
39.31
54.73
yoy growth (%)
82.45
-56.25
-28.17
-23.76
Raw materials
-9.78
11.32
-3.65
-0.29
As % of sales
31.19
65.85
9.3
0.53
Employee costs
-3.32
-2.29
-2.47
-1.9
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.71
2.01
2.34
2.47
Depreciation
-0.27
-0.35
-0.68
-0.85
Tax paid
-0.23
-0.5
-1.91
-1.02
Working capital
-81.91
33.38
-7.46
5.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
82.45
-56.25
-28.17
-23.76
Op profit growth
11.29
96.21
305.41
-75.8
EBIT growth
-58.63
12.19
-5.55
157.82
Net profit growth
-68.18
254.32
-70.5
-127.8
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
124.08
64.27
82.8
56.47
46.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
124.08
64.27
82.8
56.47
46.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
12.45
20.32
11.8
16.36
31.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kamal Lunawath
Whole Time Director & CFO
Vimal Lunawath
Whole-time Director
Bharat M Jain
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Karan Bhasin
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ann Gonsalvez
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Prateek Khicha.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mary Belinda Jyotana
Additional Director
Shruti Suresh Kumar
Additional Director
Gunalan Vivekanand
Reports by Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd
Summary
At the outset, the Company began as Arihant Foundations and Investment (Madras) Private Limited, which was incorporated on March 6, 1992 as a Private Limited Company. It was later converted into a Public Limited Company on 6th April,1995 under the name and style of Arihant Foundations & Housing Limited. The Company is engaged in constructions of residential,commercial complexes and IT parks.In 2000-01 the company has started two residential projects Arihant Raja Bhavan at Royapettah High Road,Arihant Sivasakthi at Sydenhams Road.The company has completed Sapna Trade Centre on P H Road and is getting occupied.The Company completed projects following Arihant Sivasakthi and Arihant Raja Bhavan in Chennai in year 2004. In 2005, it completed Arihant Vedant, Arihant E Park and Arihant Harmony in Chennai. In 2006, completed Arihant Technopolis IT Park at Old Mahabalipuram Road, IT Corridor of Chennai. In 2007, completed Arihant Insight IT Park; Arihant Vaikunt Residential Complex; and Arihant Galaxy- Phase II. In 2008, it launched Arihant Amara, a 120 apartment project in Ponamallee, Chennai and Arihant Frangipani. In 2009, launched the North Town Estates, Arihant Panache in Chennai. In 2010, launched Arihant Jashn, in Egmore, Chennai and Green Wood; and launched Arihant Esta Residential Complex in Mugappair, Chennai.
Read More
The Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹39.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd is ₹39.66 Cr. as of 03 Feb ‘22
The PE and PB ratios of Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd is 82.78 and 3.59 as of 03 Feb ‘22
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 03 Feb ‘22
Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -6.79%, 3 Years at 6.63%, 1 Year at 68.01%, 6 Month at 38.88%, 3 Month at -24.83% and 1 Month at 1.54%.
