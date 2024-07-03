iifl-logo-icon 1
Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd Share Price

39.8
(3.65%)
Feb 3, 2022|03:29:57 PM

  • Open39.95
  • Day's High39.95
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close38.4
  • Day's Low38.5
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)3.22
  • P/E82.78
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value245.91
  • EPS10.62
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)39.66
  • Div. Yield0.1
No Records Found

Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

39.95

Prev. Close

38.4

Turnover(Lac.)

3.22

Day's High

39.95

Day's Low

38.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

245.91

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

39.66

P/E

82.78

EPS

10.62

Divi. Yield

0.1

Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:54 AM

06 Jan, 2025|06:54 AM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.99%

Non-Promoter- 1.08%

Institutions: 1.07%

Non-Institutions: 61.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.6

8.6

8.6

8.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

162.76

159.56

158.39

145.56

Net Worth

171.36

168.16

166.99

154.16

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

31.37

17.19

39.31

54.73

yoy growth (%)

82.45

-56.25

-28.17

-23.76

Raw materials

-9.78

11.32

-3.65

-0.29

As % of sales

31.19

65.85

9.3

0.53

Employee costs

-3.32

-2.29

-2.47

-1.9

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.71

2.01

2.34

2.47

Depreciation

-0.27

-0.35

-0.68

-0.85

Tax paid

-0.23

-0.5

-1.91

-1.02

Working capital

-81.91

33.38

-7.46

5.51

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

82.45

-56.25

-28.17

-23.76

Op profit growth

11.29

96.21

305.41

-75.8

EBIT growth

-58.63

12.19

-5.55

157.82

Net profit growth

-68.18

254.32

-70.5

-127.8

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

124.08

64.27

82.8

56.47

46.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

124.08

64.27

82.8

56.47

46.84

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

12.45

20.32

11.8

16.36

31.07

Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kamal Lunawath

Whole Time Director & CFO

Vimal Lunawath

Whole-time Director

Bharat M Jain

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Karan Bhasin

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ann Gonsalvez

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Prateek Khicha.

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mary Belinda Jyotana

Additional Director

Shruti Suresh Kumar

Additional Director

Gunalan Vivekanand

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd

Summary

At the outset, the Company began as Arihant Foundations and Investment (Madras) Private Limited, which was incorporated on March 6, 1992 as a Private Limited Company. It was later converted into a Public Limited Company on 6th April,1995 under the name and style of Arihant Foundations & Housing Limited. The Company is engaged in constructions of residential,commercial complexes and IT parks.In 2000-01 the company has started two residential projects Arihant Raja Bhavan at Royapettah High Road,Arihant Sivasakthi at Sydenhams Road.The company has completed Sapna Trade Centre on P H Road and is getting occupied.The Company completed projects following Arihant Sivasakthi and Arihant Raja Bhavan in Chennai in year 2004. In 2005, it completed Arihant Vedant, Arihant E Park and Arihant Harmony in Chennai. In 2006, completed Arihant Technopolis IT Park at Old Mahabalipuram Road, IT Corridor of Chennai. In 2007, completed Arihant Insight IT Park; Arihant Vaikunt Residential Complex; and Arihant Galaxy- Phase II. In 2008, it launched Arihant Amara, a 120 apartment project in Ponamallee, Chennai and Arihant Frangipani. In 2009, launched the North Town Estates, Arihant Panache in Chennai. In 2010, launched Arihant Jashn, in Egmore, Chennai and Green Wood; and launched Arihant Esta Residential Complex in Mugappair, Chennai.
Company FAQs

What is the Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd share price today?

The Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹39.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd is ₹39.66 Cr. as of 03 Feb ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd is 82.78 and 3.59 as of 03 Feb ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 03 Feb ‘22

What is the CAGR of Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd?

Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -6.79%, 3 Years at 6.63%, 1 Year at 68.01%, 6 Month at 38.88%, 3 Month at -24.83% and 1 Month at 1.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

