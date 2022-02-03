iifl-logo-icon 1
Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd Key Ratios

39.8
(3.65%)
Feb 3, 2022|03:29:57 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.55

-28.61

-3.49

-45.66

Op profit growth

-68.59

-332.46

1.32

-293.65

EBIT growth

-16.72

-42.85

6.9

260.43

Net profit growth

49.06

155.43

-61.65

-40.67

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-10.18

-39.09

12

11.43

EBIT margin

17.8

25.77

32.19

29.06

Net profit margin

-17.79

-14.39

-4.02

-10.12

RoCE

2.23

2.91

6.29

5.57

RoNW

-2.38

-1.29

-0.39

-1.04

RoA

-0.55

-0.4

-0.19

-0.48

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-18.6

-8.23

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-12.21

-8.56

-4.26

-9.29

Book value per share

116.23

128.66

174.81

208.96

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.9

-1.84

0

0

P/CEPS

-1.38

-1.77

-11.13

-5.31

P/B

0.14

0.11

0.27

0.23

EV/EBIDTA

31.98

31.04

9.36

9.06

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

21.42

29.33

-165.62

-5.04

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

269.96

480.35

364.83

346.09

Inventory days

671.35

848.16

644.31

687.33

Creditor days

-282.87

-228.16

-264.48

-293.59

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.43

-0.68

-1.11

-0.84

Net debt / equity

3.21

3.44

1.1

0.81

Net debt / op. profit

-55.94

-20.8

21.16

18.86

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-30.53

12.34

-20.58

-1.27

Employee costs

-6.68

-8.14

-6.15

-5.15

Other costs

-72.96

-143.28

-61.25

-82.13

