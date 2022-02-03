Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.55
-28.61
-3.49
-45.66
Op profit growth
-68.59
-332.46
1.32
-293.65
EBIT growth
-16.72
-42.85
6.9
260.43
Net profit growth
49.06
155.43
-61.65
-40.67
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-10.18
-39.09
12
11.43
EBIT margin
17.8
25.77
32.19
29.06
Net profit margin
-17.79
-14.39
-4.02
-10.12
RoCE
2.23
2.91
6.29
5.57
RoNW
-2.38
-1.29
-0.39
-1.04
RoA
-0.55
-0.4
-0.19
-0.48
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-18.6
-8.23
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-12.21
-8.56
-4.26
-9.29
Book value per share
116.23
128.66
174.81
208.96
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.9
-1.84
0
0
P/CEPS
-1.38
-1.77
-11.13
-5.31
P/B
0.14
0.11
0.27
0.23
EV/EBIDTA
31.98
31.04
9.36
9.06
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
21.42
29.33
-165.62
-5.04
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
269.96
480.35
364.83
346.09
Inventory days
671.35
848.16
644.31
687.33
Creditor days
-282.87
-228.16
-264.48
-293.59
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.43
-0.68
-1.11
-0.84
Net debt / equity
3.21
3.44
1.1
0.81
Net debt / op. profit
-55.94
-20.8
21.16
18.86
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-30.53
12.34
-20.58
-1.27
Employee costs
-6.68
-8.14
-6.15
-5.15
Other costs
-72.96
-143.28
-61.25
-82.13
