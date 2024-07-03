iifl-logo-icon 1
Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd Nine Monthly Results

39.8
(3.65%)
Feb 3, 2022|03:29:57 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

78.63

50.66

55.47

22.22

24.58

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

78.63

50.66

55.47

22.22

24.58

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.67

12.26

7.5

4.22

21.37

Total Income

88.3

62.92

62.97

26.44

45.95

Total Expenditure

57.63

34.56

64.11

29.36

32.01

PBIDT

30.67

28.36

-1.14

-2.92

13.94

Interest

13.85

17.2

8.42

2.21

10.38

PBDT

16.82

11.16

-9.56

-5.13

3.56

Depreciation

0.23

0.26

0.25

0.36

0.43

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

3.98

4.04

0.94

2.15

0.64

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

12.61

6.86

-10.75

-7.64

2.49

Minority Interest After NP

0

-1.09

-5.61

-6.22

1.34

Net Profit after Minority Interest

12.61

7.95

-5.14

-1.42

1.15

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

12.61

7.95

-5.14

-1.42

1.15

EPS (Unit Curr.)

14.66

9.25

-12.5

-8.87

2.88

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

8.6

8.6

8.6

8.6

8.6

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

39

55.98

-2.05

-13.14

56.71

PBDTM(%)

21.39

22.02

-17.23

-23.08

14.48

PATM(%)

16.03

13.54

-19.37

-34.38

10.13

