Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
78.63
50.66
55.47
22.22
24.58
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
78.63
50.66
55.47
22.22
24.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.67
12.26
7.5
4.22
21.37
Total Income
88.3
62.92
62.97
26.44
45.95
Total Expenditure
57.63
34.56
64.11
29.36
32.01
PBIDT
30.67
28.36
-1.14
-2.92
13.94
Interest
13.85
17.2
8.42
2.21
10.38
PBDT
16.82
11.16
-9.56
-5.13
3.56
Depreciation
0.23
0.26
0.25
0.36
0.43
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3.98
4.04
0.94
2.15
0.64
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
12.61
6.86
-10.75
-7.64
2.49
Minority Interest After NP
0
-1.09
-5.61
-6.22
1.34
Net Profit after Minority Interest
12.61
7.95
-5.14
-1.42
1.15
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
12.61
7.95
-5.14
-1.42
1.15
EPS (Unit Curr.)
14.66
9.25
-12.5
-8.87
2.88
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
8.6
8.6
8.6
8.6
8.6
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
39
55.98
-2.05
-13.14
56.71
PBDTM(%)
21.39
22.02
-17.23
-23.08
14.48
PATM(%)
16.03
13.54
-19.37
-34.38
10.13
