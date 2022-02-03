Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.6
8.6
8.6
8.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
162.76
159.56
158.39
145.56
Net Worth
171.36
168.16
166.99
154.16
Minority Interest
Debt
104.62
138.06
106.09
100.68
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0.01
2.35
0.07
Total Liabilities
275.99
306.23
275.43
254.91
Fixed Assets
8.16
8.2
8.2
6.64
Intangible Assets
Investments
41.48
40.95
40.24
22.62
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.99
6
8.35
8.43
Networking Capital
215.14
228.26
214.76
214.65
Inventories
77.69
90.27
76.71
89.65
Inventory Days
1,042.89
Sundry Debtors
40.83
41.79
41.01
39.03
Debtor Days
454.03
Other Current Assets
190.64
227.44
216.73
192.2
Sundry Creditors
-77.39
-82.31
-69.25
-47.09
Creditor Days
547.79
Other Current Liabilities
-16.63
-48.93
-50.44
-59.14
Cash
5.22
22.81
3.87
2.57
Total Assets
275.99
306.22
275.42
254.91
