Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

39.8
(3.65%)
Feb 3, 2022|03:29:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

31.37

17.19

39.31

54.73

yoy growth (%)

82.45

-56.25

-28.17

-23.76

Raw materials

-9.78

11.32

-3.65

-0.29

As % of sales

31.19

65.85

9.3

0.53

Employee costs

-3.32

-2.29

-2.47

-1.9

As % of sales

10.58

13.35

6.3

3.48

Other costs

-26.85

-33.94

-37.1

-53.5

As % of sales (Other Cost)

85.59

197.37

94.38

97.75

Operating profit

-8.58

-7.71

-3.93

-0.97

OPM

-27.37

-44.87

-10

-1.77

Depreciation

-0.27

-0.35

-0.68

-0.85

Interest expense

-6.31

-14.97

-12.8

-13.55

Other income

15.89

25.06

19.75

17.86

Profit before tax

0.71

2.01

2.34

2.47

Taxes

-0.23

-0.5

-1.91

-1.02

Tax rate

-32.29

-24.83

-81.72

-41.42

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.48

1.51

0.42

1.45

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.48

1.51

0.42

1.45

yoy growth (%)

-68.18

254.32

-70.5

-127.8

NPM

1.53

8.81

1.08

2.64

