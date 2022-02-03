Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
31.37
17.19
39.31
54.73
yoy growth (%)
82.45
-56.25
-28.17
-23.76
Raw materials
-9.78
11.32
-3.65
-0.29
As % of sales
31.19
65.85
9.3
0.53
Employee costs
-3.32
-2.29
-2.47
-1.9
As % of sales
10.58
13.35
6.3
3.48
Other costs
-26.85
-33.94
-37.1
-53.5
As % of sales (Other Cost)
85.59
197.37
94.38
97.75
Operating profit
-8.58
-7.71
-3.93
-0.97
OPM
-27.37
-44.87
-10
-1.77
Depreciation
-0.27
-0.35
-0.68
-0.85
Interest expense
-6.31
-14.97
-12.8
-13.55
Other income
15.89
25.06
19.75
17.86
Profit before tax
0.71
2.01
2.34
2.47
Taxes
-0.23
-0.5
-1.91
-1.02
Tax rate
-32.29
-24.83
-81.72
-41.42
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.48
1.51
0.42
1.45
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.48
1.51
0.42
1.45
yoy growth (%)
-68.18
254.32
-70.5
-127.8
NPM
1.53
8.81
1.08
2.64
