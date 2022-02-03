Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.71
2.01
2.34
2.47
Depreciation
-0.27
-0.35
-0.68
-0.85
Tax paid
-0.23
-0.5
-1.91
-1.02
Working capital
-81.91
33.38
-7.46
5.51
Other operating items
Operating
-81.7
34.54
-7.72
6.1
Capital expenditure
-1.03
-3.96
-0.03
0.25
Free cash flow
-82.73
30.58
-7.76
6.35
Equity raised
290.27
285.53
282.6
293.05
Investing
11.96
-12.99
11.86
-7.71
Financing
65.22
40.78
90.44
105.41
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
284.72
343.9
377.13
397.11
No Record Found
