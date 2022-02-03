iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd Cash Flow Statement

39.8
(3.65%)
Feb 3, 2022|03:29:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd

Arih.Found.Hsg. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.71

2.01

2.34

2.47

Depreciation

-0.27

-0.35

-0.68

-0.85

Tax paid

-0.23

-0.5

-1.91

-1.02

Working capital

-81.91

33.38

-7.46

5.51

Other operating items

Operating

-81.7

34.54

-7.72

6.1

Capital expenditure

-1.03

-3.96

-0.03

0.25

Free cash flow

-82.73

30.58

-7.76

6.35

Equity raised

290.27

285.53

282.6

293.05

Investing

11.96

-12.99

11.86

-7.71

Financing

65.22

40.78

90.44

105.41

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

284.72

343.9

377.13

397.11

Arih.Found.Hsg. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.