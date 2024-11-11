Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

ARIHANT FOUNDATIONS & HOUSING LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results subject to limited review report by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter/half year ended 30th September 2024 This is to submit that the meeting of Board of directors of M/s. Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd was commenced today (11.11.2024) at 09.15 P.M. (IST) and concluded at 09.40 PM. (IST) at the registered office of the company and has inter alia approved the following: 1 Approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarterand half year ended 30.09.2024. 2. Board took note of the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company on standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. 3. Board discussed and passed certain resolutions on business matters. Kindly acknowledge the receipt of the same and oblige (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024) Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 11.11.2024 have considered Unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended 30.09.2024. Please find enclosed Press/Media Release in this regard. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Oct 2024 3 Oct 2024

ARIHANT FOUNDATIONS & HOUSING LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(d) of the Listing Regulations we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Arihant Foundations & Housing Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 08th October 2024 inter alia to consider and evaluate the proposal for raising of funds by way of means permissible under applicable laws such as issue of equity shares and/or convertible securities linked to equity shares through preferential issue private placement or any other method as may be permitted under the applicable laws subject to such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company and to approve such ancillary actions for the above mentioned fund raising as may be required. In continuation of our earlier intimation dated 03rd October, 2024, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors (Board) at their meeting held today i.e. 08th October, 2024 have inter-alia, approved the items mentioned in the outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/10/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

Final Dividend & A.G.M. As per Regulation 30 and any other applicable Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of directors has inter alia considered the matters mentioned in the outcome. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

ARIHANT FOUNDATIONS & HOUSING LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 12th August 2024 to consider inter alia to consider the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditor for the corresponding period and any other business with the permission of the chair. Pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations 2018 read with Circular No. LIST/COMP/01/2019-20 dated 2nd April 2019 issued by BSE the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company for the Designated Persons has been closed with effect from 1st July 2024 and shall continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the announcement of the financial results. This is for your kind information and dissemination.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

ARIHANT FOUNDATIONS & HOUSING LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 at the registered office to consider inter alia the following business: a) To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024; b) Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations 2018 read with Circular No. LIST/COMP/01/2019-20 dated 2nd April 2019 issued by BSE the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company for the Designated Persons has been closed with effect from 1st April 2024 and shall continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the announcement of the financial results. This is for your kind information and dissemination. This is to submit that at the meeting of Board of directors of M/s. Arihant Foundations & Housing Limited held on 30th May, 2024, commenced at 9.00 P.M. (IST) and concluded at 9.20 PM. (IST) at the registered office of the company have inter alia: a) considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. b) Based on the recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, considered and approved appointment of Mr. Arun Rajan as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company with effect from 30th May, 2024. Mr. Arun Rajan shall also act as Key Managerial Personnel (CEO) for the purpose of compliance under applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. This is for your kind information and dissemination. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 30.05.2024 have considered and approved the audited financial statements of the company for the quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 4 May 2024 4 May 2024

Please find the Intimation of resignation of Secretarial Auditor and Appointment of M/s. V Suresh Associates as a Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2023-24.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024