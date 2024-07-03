Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd Summary

At the outset, the Company began as Arihant Foundations and Investment (Madras) Private Limited, which was incorporated on March 6, 1992 as a Private Limited Company. It was later converted into a Public Limited Company on 6th April,1995 under the name and style of Arihant Foundations & Housing Limited. The Company is engaged in constructions of residential,commercial complexes and IT parks.In 2000-01 the company has started two residential projects Arihant Raja Bhavan at Royapettah High Road,Arihant Sivasakthi at Sydenhams Road.The company has completed Sapna Trade Centre on P H Road and is getting occupied.The Company completed projects following Arihant Sivasakthi and Arihant Raja Bhavan in Chennai in year 2004. In 2005, it completed Arihant Vedant, Arihant E Park and Arihant Harmony in Chennai. In 2006, completed Arihant Technopolis IT Park at Old Mahabalipuram Road, IT Corridor of Chennai. In 2007, completed Arihant Insight IT Park; Arihant Vaikunt Residential Complex; and Arihant Galaxy- Phase II. In 2008, it launched Arihant Amara, a 120 apartment project in Ponamallee, Chennai and Arihant Frangipani. In 2009, launched the North Town Estates, Arihant Panache in Chennai. In 2010, launched Arihant Jashn, in Egmore, Chennai and Green Wood; and launched Arihant Esta Residential Complex in Mugappair, Chennai.