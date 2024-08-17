SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹161.65
Prev. Close₹162
Turnover(Lac.)₹22.57
Day's High₹162.45
Day's Low₹161.65
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹318.92
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)574.07
P/E15.01
EPS10.79
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
35.44
35.44
35.44
35.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,094.7
1,052.89
976.78
909.05
Net Worth
1,130.14
1,088.33
1,012.22
944.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
71.27
67.01
65.53
61.77
yoy growth (%)
6.36
2.25
6.08
11.85
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.07
-0.08
-0.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
95.23
93.84
115.43
100.47
Depreciation
-2.38
-2.22
-2.38
-3.29
Tax paid
-33.24
-26.72
-35.56
-27.25
Working capital
184.02
115.71
14.65
-26.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.36
2.25
6.08
11.85
Op profit growth
-11.19
-42.77
5.33
8.68
EBIT growth
1.31
-15.77
9.83
124.15
Net profit growth
-7.63
-15.97
9.1
222.15
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2002
|Dec-2001
Gross Sales
188
246.5
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
188
246.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
157.6
4
Managing Director & CFO
Stephen D Souza
Chairman & Independent Directo
Akhtar Shamsi
Independent Director
Vijaya Nair
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Alwin Lopes
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Carol Info Services Ltd
Summary
Wockhardt was promoted by the Khorakiwala family in 1959 and was known as Worli Chemicals. In 1979, Wockhardt set up a new pharmaceutical plant at Aurangabad. A second company, Wockhardt Synchem, was floated to manufacture speciality bulk drugs, at Ankleshwar, Gujarat.With the demerger of its pharmaceutical division into a separate entity, the company has been renamed Wockhardt Life Science while the new company with the pharmaceutical division is now called Wockhardt. In 1989, it diversified into medical services by setting up a day-care facility, Wockhardt Medical and Research Centre at Calcutta. In 1990, Wockhardt set up an IV fluid manufacturing plant at Waluj with technical assistance from Pharmaplan, Germany. It also started a super-speciality hospital in Bangalore, specialising in cardiology, cardiac surgery and kidney transplants. In 1992, it commissioned its new bulk drugs plant and began work on its third bulk drug plant at Ankleshwar. It set up a subsidiary in Ireland, Wockhardt Europe, to promote exports. In 1994, Wockhardt floated a $ 75 mln GDR issue to raise the funds required for its expansion plans.It has enterered into a joint venture with Rhein Biotech, Germany, for research and development and manufacturing of biotechnology products. In 1995, Wockhardt received the national award for R&D efforts in the biotech industries by the Department of Science and Industrial Research. It has acquired Accumed Pharmaceuticals, US, with which it had a joint venture for
Read More
