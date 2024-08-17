iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Carol Info Services Ltd Share Price

162
(0.00%)
Mar 9, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Carol Info Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

161.65

Prev. Close

162

Turnover(Lac.)

22.57

Day's High

162.45

Day's Low

161.65

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

318.92

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

574.07

P/E

15.01

EPS

10.79

Divi. Yield

0

Carol Info Services Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Carol Info Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Carol Info Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:20 AM
Dec-2011Sep-2011Jun-2011Mar-2011
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.73%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.73%

Non-Promoter- 0.40%

Institutions: 0.40%

Non-Institutions: 35.46%

Custodian: 0.39%

Read More
Share Price

Carol Info Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

35.44

35.44

35.44

35.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,094.7

1,052.89

976.78

909.05

Net Worth

1,130.14

1,088.33

1,012.22

944.49

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

71.27

67.01

65.53

61.77

yoy growth (%)

6.36

2.25

6.08

11.85

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.07

-0.08

-0.15

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

95.23

93.84

115.43

100.47

Depreciation

-2.38

-2.22

-2.38

-3.29

Tax paid

-33.24

-26.72

-35.56

-27.25

Working capital

184.02

115.71

14.65

-26.51

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.36

2.25

6.08

11.85

Op profit growth

-11.19

-42.77

5.33

8.68

EBIT growth

1.31

-15.77

9.83

124.15

Net profit growth

-7.63

-15.97

9.1

222.15

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2002Dec-2001

Gross Sales

188

246.5

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

188

246.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

157.6

4

View Annually Results

Carol Info Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Carol Info Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Stephen D Souza

Chairman & Independent Directo

Akhtar Shamsi

Independent Director

Vijaya Nair

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Alwin Lopes

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Carol Info Services Ltd

Summary

Wockhardt was promoted by the Khorakiwala family in 1959 and was known as Worli Chemicals. In 1979, Wockhardt set up a new pharmaceutical plant at Aurangabad. A second company, Wockhardt Synchem, was floated to manufacture speciality bulk drugs, at Ankleshwar, Gujarat.With the demerger of its pharmaceutical division into a separate entity, the company has been renamed Wockhardt Life Science while the new company with the pharmaceutical division is now called Wockhardt. In 1989, it diversified into medical services by setting up a day-care facility, Wockhardt Medical and Research Centre at Calcutta. In 1990, Wockhardt set up an IV fluid manufacturing plant at Waluj with technical assistance from Pharmaplan, Germany. It also started a super-speciality hospital in Bangalore, specialising in cardiology, cardiac surgery and kidney transplants. In 1992, it commissioned its new bulk drugs plant and began work on its third bulk drug plant at Ankleshwar. It set up a subsidiary in Ireland, Wockhardt Europe, to promote exports. In 1994, Wockhardt floated a $ 75 mln GDR issue to raise the funds required for its expansion plans.It has enterered into a joint venture with Rhein Biotech, Germany, for research and development and manufacturing of biotechnology products. In 1995, Wockhardt received the national award for R&D efforts in the biotech industries by the Department of Science and Industrial Research. It has acquired Accumed Pharmaceuticals, US, with which it had a joint venture for
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Carol Info Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.