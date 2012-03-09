iifl-logo-icon 1
Carol Info Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

162
(0.00%)
Mar 9, 2012

Carol Info Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

95.23

93.84

115.43

100.47

Depreciation

-2.38

-2.22

-2.38

-3.29

Tax paid

-33.24

-26.72

-35.56

-27.25

Working capital

184.02

115.71

14.65

-26.51

Other operating items

Operating

243.62

180.59

92.13

43.4

Capital expenditure

-0.03

0.03

72.38

-136.89

Free cash flow

243.59

180.62

164.51

-93.48

Equity raised

1,814.69

1,649.17

1,458.12

1,490.87

Investing

199.97

34.1

-44.53

153.17

Financing

-13.24

97.48

28.26

22.83

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2,245.01

1,961.38

1,606.37

1,573.39

News
2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

