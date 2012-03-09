Carol Info Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
95.23
93.84
115.43
100.47
Depreciation
-2.38
-2.22
-2.38
-3.29
Tax paid
-33.24
-26.72
-35.56
-27.25
Working capital
184.02
115.71
14.65
-26.51
Other operating items
Operating
243.62
180.59
92.13
43.4
Capital expenditure
-0.03
0.03
72.38
-136.89
Free cash flow
243.59
180.62
164.51
-93.48
Equity raised
1,814.69
1,649.17
1,458.12
1,490.87
Investing
199.97
34.1
-44.53
153.17
Financing
-13.24
97.48
28.26
22.83
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2,245.01
1,961.38
1,606.37
1,573.39
No Record Found
