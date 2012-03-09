Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
35.94
2.25
6.08
11.85
Op profit growth
47.36
-42.78
5.36
9.05
EBIT growth
23.54
-23.19
8.77
82.36
Net profit growth
5.94
-21.6
11.82
167.92
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
55.6
51.29
91.67
92.3
EBIT margin
118.68
130.6
173.88
169.58
Net profit margin
61.52
78.94
102.96
97.68
RoCE
10.81
9.83
14.88
11.21
RoNW
2.18
2.21
3.24
2.22
RoA
1.4
1.48
2.2
1.61
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
15.85
14.93
19.04
17.03
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
15.19
14.29
18.36
16.09
Book value per share
180.76
181.22
156.11
137.07
Valuation ratios
P/E
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-22.56
-13.29
-22.46
-20.21
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
85.96
137.83
125.98
104.11
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-2.43
-3.57
-21.07
-23.79
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.03
-3.3
-4.23
-3.59
Net debt / equity
0.51
0.19
0.24
0.35
Net debt / op. profit
6.45
3.57
2.29
3.05
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.12
-0.13
-0.25
Other costs
-44.28
-48.57
-8.18
-7.44
