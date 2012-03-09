Carol Info Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
35.44
35.44
35.44
35.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,094.7
1,052.89
976.78
909.05
Net Worth
1,130.14
1,088.33
1,012.22
944.49
Minority Interest
Debt
402.84
404.52
342.93
343.52
Deferred Tax Liability Net
33.32
35.18
19.02
0.59
Total Liabilities
1,566.3
1,528.03
1,374.17
1,288.6
Fixed Assets
76.57
80.34
82.38
79.24
Intangible Assets
Investments
608.96
580.21
553.29
533.83
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
869.62
846.28
720.7
659.07
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
35.04
32.8
25.88
16.1
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
950.67
930.04
806.92
736.52
Sundry Creditors
-1.24
-1.89
-1.04
-0.2
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-114.85
-114.67
-111.06
-93.35
Cash
11.15
21.2
17.79
16.45
Total Assets
1,566.3
1,528.03
1,374.16
1,288.59
