Carol Info Services Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

162
(0.00%)
Mar 9, 2012|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Carol Info Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

71.27

67.01

65.53

61.77

yoy growth (%)

6.36

2.25

6.08

11.85

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.07

-0.08

-0.15

As % of sales

0.12

0.11

0.13

0.25

Other costs

-40.65

-32.54

-5.35

-4.56

As % of sales (Other Cost)

57.03

48.57

8.17

7.39

Operating profit

30.53

34.38

60.08

57.04

OPM

42.83

51.31

91.69

92.34

Depreciation

-2.38

-2.22

-2.38

-3.29

Interest expense

-25.87

-25.69

-26.49

-28.74

Other income

92.96

87.38

84.23

75.47

Profit before tax

95.23

93.84

115.43

100.47

Taxes

-33.24

-26.72

-35.56

-27.25

Tax rate

-34.9

-28.48

-30.8

-27.13

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

61.99

67.11

79.87

73.21

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

61.99

67.11

79.87

73.21

yoy growth (%)

-7.63

-15.97

9.1

222.15

NPM

86.97

100.15

121.88

118.52

