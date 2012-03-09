Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
71.27
67.01
65.53
61.77
yoy growth (%)
6.36
2.25
6.08
11.85
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.07
-0.08
-0.15
As % of sales
0.12
0.11
0.13
0.25
Other costs
-40.65
-32.54
-5.35
-4.56
As % of sales (Other Cost)
57.03
48.57
8.17
7.39
Operating profit
30.53
34.38
60.08
57.04
OPM
42.83
51.31
91.69
92.34
Depreciation
-2.38
-2.22
-2.38
-3.29
Interest expense
-25.87
-25.69
-26.49
-28.74
Other income
92.96
87.38
84.23
75.47
Profit before tax
95.23
93.84
115.43
100.47
Taxes
-33.24
-26.72
-35.56
-27.25
Tax rate
-34.9
-28.48
-30.8
-27.13
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
61.99
67.11
79.87
73.21
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
61.99
67.11
79.87
73.21
yoy growth (%)
-7.63
-15.97
9.1
222.15
NPM
86.97
100.15
121.88
118.52
