Carol Info Services Ltd Management Discussions

Carol Info Services Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
CAROL INFO SERVICES LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Industry structure and development
The Company is engaged in service segment. The primary activities are
contract manufacturing and renting of immovable property. The property
portfolio, although a non-core activity, generates substantial income.
The Company provides contract manufacturing service for nutraceutical and
milk-based products. Contract manufacturing in India is growing rapidly
catering to both domestic and international pharmaceutical companies.
Outlook on opportunities
The contract services market in India is set to register 33-34% growth on
yearly basis and likely to attain US$ 6 billion by the end of 2013 from
US$ 900 million in 2007 (Source: F & S report). Of this Contract
manufacturing represents 71% share. In this, work is sub-contracted to a
manufacturer by a company that owns the product design and IPR. In some
cases, the manufacturer takes the responsibility of marketing the products
using the vendors brand and provides after-sales support. The Indian
nutraceutical market is expected to grow at approximately 21%.
Nutraceuticals in India are considered drugs, unlike the over-the-counter
status they have in western countries, The Infant formulae and follow-on
segment, Weaning Cereals and Protein Supplements market are expanding
rapidly. Increasing awareness and rising disposable incomes is leading
growth of this market.
The need of the industry is to have an empowered body that will enforce
strict regulations on companies but allow them to bypass the medical
channels. Currently, Pharma companies have to approach doctors to promote
their products. Industry sources also feel that OTC status might be better
to boost the segment rather than a drug status, as people associate drugs
with curative measures rather than preventive ones.
The manufacturing unit at Lalru has been established for more than ten
years now and it is necessary to make additional investment in the said
facility for expansion and upgradation. Considering that the margins in
the contract manufacturing business are not expanding, management is
exploring various options regarding the business.
Outlook on threats, risks and concerns
The Company does not foresee any commercial or other threats, which could
disrupt the operations of its business and its manufacturing facility.
SEGMENT-WISE PERFORMANCE
The Company operates in service segment. For the year ended March 31, 2011,
income from contract manufacturing amounted to Rs. 147,699 thousand and
income from renting of immovable property amounted to Rs. 52,034 thousand.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND ADEQuACY
The Company has set up internal control procedures commensurate with its
size and nature of the business. These business procedures ensure optimum
use and protection of the resources and compliance with the policies,
procedures and statutes. The internal control systems provide for well-
defined policies, guidelines, authorizations and approval procedures. The
prime objective of such audits is to test the adequacy and effectiveness
of the internal controls laid down by management and to suggest
improvements.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
The income from sales and services for the year ended March 31, 2011
amounted to Rs. 206,671 thousand as against Rs. 240,772 thousand in
previous year. The total income for the year ended March 31, 2011 amounted
to Rs. 611,909 thousand as compared to Rs. 1,102,458 thousand in previous
year. The said reduction in total income was due to reduction of interest
income and rent income.
During the year ended March 31, 2011, total expenditure reduced from Rs.
229,101 thousand to Rs. 758,101 thousand due to substantial reduction of
interest expenses from Rs. 552,954 thousand to Rs. 29,738 thousand.
Due to reduction of total expenditure, the profit before tax and
exceptional items for the year ended March 31, 2011 is Rs. 382,808
thousand, as compared to Rs. 344,357 thousand in previous year, thereby
recording growth of 11%. However, the profit after tax for the year ended
March 31, 2011 reduced from Rs. 676,089 thousand to Rs. 223,006 thousand.
This was due to the net exceptional income of Rs. 579,007 thousand earned
by the Company for the year ended March 31, 2010 which mainly comprised of
profit on sale of commercial premises.
Human resources
The Company has 100 employees. Through various interventions like training
and development, self learning initiatives, communication channels, cross-
functional interventions for nurturing creativity and multi-rate feedback,
there has been a continuous effort to build and enhance competencies of
employees at every level of the organization.