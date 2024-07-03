iifl-logo-icon 1
Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

10.38
(-5.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:53:15 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10.38
  • Day's High10.38
  • 52 Wk High15.58
  • Prev. Close10.93
  • Day's Low10.38
  • 52 Wk Low 8.1
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value-25.39
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)163.39
  • Div. Yield0
Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

10.38

Prev. Close

10.93

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

10.38

Day's Low

10.38

52 Week's High

15.58

52 Week's Low

8.1

Book Value

-25.39

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

163.39

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.77%

Non-Promoter- 1.98%

Institutions: 1.98%

Non-Institutions: 49.23%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

82.96

87.72

78.7

78.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-270.02

-279.57

101.85

111.61

Net Worth

-187.06

-191.85

180.55

190.31

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

721.95

794.38

670.74

702

yoy growth (%)

-9.11

18.43

-4.45

-17.41

Raw materials

1.2

-29.67

2.58

24.54

As % of sales

0.16

3.73

0.38

3.49

Employee costs

-10.48

-14.16

-27.03

-36.34

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-20.27

-93.1

14.46

24.75

Depreciation

-1.34

-2.29

-3.86

-5.74

Tax paid

0.54

-19.32

-5.56

-4.82

Working capital

-95.18

-1,659.44

115.93

-47.94

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.11

18.43

-4.45

-17.41

Op profit growth

-145.62

-135.14

6.8

-34.33

EBIT growth

-1,960.84

-104.75

-3.62

-7.61

Net profit growth

-90.31

-2,388.16

-68.91

30.54

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

597.51

770.11

764.85

845.53

1,117.46

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

597.51

770.11

764.85

845.53

1,117.46

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

14.63

91.62

42.56

73.7

27.79

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Pranav Ansal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Abdul Sami

Managing Director & CEO

Deepak Mowar

Deputy Managing Director

Dheeraj Goel

Independent Director

Binay Kumar Singh

Independent Director

Sunil Kumar Gupta

Independent Director

Francette Patricia Atkinson

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Limited (API) was incorporated in the year of 1967, it established as a result of a dream, shared by its visionary founders Sushil Ansal and Pranav Ansal. The Companys main business is real estate promotion and development in residential and commercial segment. The Company deals in residential, commercial and retail properties located in the areas of Delhi NCR, U.P, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, etc. Ansal & Saigal Properties Private Limited was the companys incorporated name furthermore it was changed to Ansal Properties & Industries Private Limited in November 10th of the year 1975. The Company again changed its status to a deemed public limited company in15th June of the year 1988. Afterward, the spectacular growth Ansal API at a stage where the company has acquired immense experience and became a Public Limited Company during the year 1990. During the year 2000, ICRA has downgraded the FD rating of the company from MB+ to MB indicating inadequate safety. In the year 2003, the companys shares delisted from Ahmedabad, Jaipur and UP Stock Exchanges. The Company had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UP Government. The company awarded ISO 9001: 2000 for Quality Management in the year 2004. HDFC India Real Estate Fund (HI-REF), the first scheme of HDFC property fund has agreed for investment in capital of Ansal IT City & Parks Private Limited (subsidiary of the company) during the year 2005. In the year 2006, as per the last year ag
Company FAQs

What is the Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹10.38 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹163.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd is 0 and -0.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹8.1 and ₹15.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd?

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.17%, 3 Years at -1.96%, 1 Year at -2.41%, 6 Month at 20.91%, 3 Month at -18.62% and 1 Month at 16.52%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.77 %
Institutions - 1.99 %
Public - 49.24 %

