Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹10.38
Prev. Close₹10.93
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹10.38
Day's Low₹10.38
52 Week's High₹15.58
52 Week's Low₹8.1
Book Value₹-25.39
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)163.39
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
82.96
87.72
78.7
78.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-270.02
-279.57
101.85
111.61
Net Worth
-187.06
-191.85
180.55
190.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
721.95
794.38
670.74
702
yoy growth (%)
-9.11
18.43
-4.45
-17.41
Raw materials
1.2
-29.67
2.58
24.54
As % of sales
0.16
3.73
0.38
3.49
Employee costs
-10.48
-14.16
-27.03
-36.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-20.27
-93.1
14.46
24.75
Depreciation
-1.34
-2.29
-3.86
-5.74
Tax paid
0.54
-19.32
-5.56
-4.82
Working capital
-95.18
-1,659.44
115.93
-47.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.11
18.43
-4.45
-17.41
Op profit growth
-145.62
-135.14
6.8
-34.33
EBIT growth
-1,960.84
-104.75
-3.62
-7.61
Net profit growth
-90.31
-2,388.16
-68.91
30.54
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
597.51
770.11
764.85
845.53
1,117.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
597.51
770.11
764.85
845.53
1,117.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.63
91.62
42.56
73.7
27.79
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Pranav Ansal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Abdul Sami
Managing Director & CEO
Deepak Mowar
Deputy Managing Director
Dheeraj Goel
Independent Director
Binay Kumar Singh
Independent Director
Sunil Kumar Gupta
Independent Director
Francette Patricia Atkinson
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Limited (API) was incorporated in the year of 1967, it established as a result of a dream, shared by its visionary founders Sushil Ansal and Pranav Ansal. The Companys main business is real estate promotion and development in residential and commercial segment. The Company deals in residential, commercial and retail properties located in the areas of Delhi NCR, U.P, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, etc. Ansal & Saigal Properties Private Limited was the companys incorporated name furthermore it was changed to Ansal Properties & Industries Private Limited in November 10th of the year 1975. The Company again changed its status to a deemed public limited company in15th June of the year 1988. Afterward, the spectacular growth Ansal API at a stage where the company has acquired immense experience and became a Public Limited Company during the year 1990. During the year 2000, ICRA has downgraded the FD rating of the company from MB+ to MB indicating inadequate safety. In the year 2003, the companys shares delisted from Ahmedabad, Jaipur and UP Stock Exchanges. The Company had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UP Government. The company awarded ISO 9001: 2000 for Quality Management in the year 2004. HDFC India Real Estate Fund (HI-REF), the first scheme of HDFC property fund has agreed for investment in capital of Ansal IT City & Parks Private Limited (subsidiary of the company) during the year 2005. In the year 2006, as per the last year ag
Read More
The Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹10.38 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹163.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd is 0 and -0.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd is ₹8.1 and ₹15.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.17%, 3 Years at -1.96%, 1 Year at -2.41%, 6 Month at 20.91%, 3 Month at -18.62% and 1 Month at 16.52%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.