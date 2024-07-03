Summary

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Limited (API) was incorporated in the year of 1967, it established as a result of a dream, shared by its visionary founders Sushil Ansal and Pranav Ansal. The Companys main business is real estate promotion and development in residential and commercial segment. The Company deals in residential, commercial and retail properties located in the areas of Delhi NCR, U.P, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, etc. Ansal & Saigal Properties Private Limited was the companys incorporated name furthermore it was changed to Ansal Properties & Industries Private Limited in November 10th of the year 1975. The Company again changed its status to a deemed public limited company in15th June of the year 1988. Afterward, the spectacular growth Ansal API at a stage where the company has acquired immense experience and became a Public Limited Company during the year 1990. During the year 2000, ICRA has downgraded the FD rating of the company from MB+ to MB indicating inadequate safety. In the year 2003, the companys shares delisted from Ahmedabad, Jaipur and UP Stock Exchanges. The Company had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UP Government. The company awarded ISO 9001: 2000 for Quality Management in the year 2004. HDFC India Real Estate Fund (HI-REF), the first scheme of HDFC property fund has agreed for investment in capital of Ansal IT City & Parks Private Limited (subsidiary of the company) during the year 2005. In the year 2006, as per the last year ag

