iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

10.38
(-5.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

82.96

87.72

78.7

78.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-270.02

-279.57

101.85

111.61

Net Worth

-187.06

-191.85

180.55

190.31

Minority Interest

Debt

203.71

257.39

286.85

332.05

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.3

0.48

0

0.28

Total Liabilities

16.95

66.02

467.4

522.64

Fixed Assets

6.32

6.73

7.62

8.68

Intangible Assets

Investments

500.15

500.16

545.91

540.54

Deferred Tax Asset Net

10.95

8.63

9.44

9.54

Networking Capital

-523.33

-474.01

-125.79

-54.27

Inventories

2,627.21

2,795.64

3,247.94

3,574.8

Inventory Days

1,807.32

Sundry Debtors

238.23

283.08

187.33

179.85

Debtor Days

90.92

Other Current Assets

1,292.43

1,314.38

1,430.75

1,276.16

Sundry Creditors

-1,101.99

-991.26

-1,073.56

-1,053.97

Creditor Days

532.86

Other Current Liabilities

-3,579.21

-3,875.85

-3,918.26

-4,031.12

Cash

22.86

24.5

30.21

18.16

Total Assets

16.95

66

467.38

522.64

Ansal Properties : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.