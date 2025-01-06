Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
82.96
87.72
78.7
78.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-270.02
-279.57
101.85
111.61
Net Worth
-187.06
-191.85
180.55
190.31
Minority Interest
Debt
203.71
257.39
286.85
332.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.3
0.48
0
0.28
Total Liabilities
16.95
66.02
467.4
522.64
Fixed Assets
6.32
6.73
7.62
8.68
Intangible Assets
Investments
500.15
500.16
545.91
540.54
Deferred Tax Asset Net
10.95
8.63
9.44
9.54
Networking Capital
-523.33
-474.01
-125.79
-54.27
Inventories
2,627.21
2,795.64
3,247.94
3,574.8
Inventory Days
1,807.32
Sundry Debtors
238.23
283.08
187.33
179.85
Debtor Days
90.92
Other Current Assets
1,292.43
1,314.38
1,430.75
1,276.16
Sundry Creditors
-1,101.99
-991.26
-1,073.56
-1,053.97
Creditor Days
532.86
Other Current Liabilities
-3,579.21
-3,875.85
-3,918.26
-4,031.12
Cash
22.86
24.5
30.21
18.16
Total Assets
16.95
66
467.38
522.64
