Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
226.62
116.64
189.9
137.05
108.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
226.62
116.64
189.9
137.05
108.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.9
5.88
3.38
1.59
3
Total Income
228.52
122.52
193.28
138.64
111.93
Total Expenditure
506.26
117.23
221.98
103.74
109.51
PBIDT
-277.74
5.29
-28.7
34.9
2.42
Interest
2.75
2.72
2.78
4.14
7.59
PBDT
-280.49
2.57
-31.48
30.76
-5.17
Depreciation
9.16
9.02
9.18
3.47
13.69
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-5.88
-1.87
-7.64
0.8
10.15
Reported Profit After Tax
-283.77
-4.58
-33.02
26.49
-29.01
Minority Interest After NP
5.36
-0.08
-2.12
0.17
-0.65
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-289.13
-4.5
-30.9
26.32
-28.36
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-289.13
-4.5
-30.9
26.32
-28.36
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-18.37
-0.29
-1.96
1.67
-1.8
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
78.7
78.7
78.7
78.7
78.7
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-122.55
4.53
-15.11
25.46
2.22
PBDTM(%)
-123.77
2.2
-16.57
22.44
-4.74
PATM(%)
-125.21
-3.92
-17.38
19.32
-26.63
