Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd Quarterly Results

10.38
(-5.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

226.62

116.64

189.9

137.05

108.93

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

226.62

116.64

189.9

137.05

108.93

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.9

5.88

3.38

1.59

3

Total Income

228.52

122.52

193.28

138.64

111.93

Total Expenditure

506.26

117.23

221.98

103.74

109.51

PBIDT

-277.74

5.29

-28.7

34.9

2.42

Interest

2.75

2.72

2.78

4.14

7.59

PBDT

-280.49

2.57

-31.48

30.76

-5.17

Depreciation

9.16

9.02

9.18

3.47

13.69

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-5.88

-1.87

-7.64

0.8

10.15

Reported Profit After Tax

-283.77

-4.58

-33.02

26.49

-29.01

Minority Interest After NP

5.36

-0.08

-2.12

0.17

-0.65

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-289.13

-4.5

-30.9

26.32

-28.36

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-289.13

-4.5

-30.9

26.32

-28.36

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-18.37

-0.29

-1.96

1.67

-1.8

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

78.7

78.7

78.7

78.7

78.7

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-122.55

4.53

-15.11

25.46

2.22

PBDTM(%)

-123.77

2.2

-16.57

22.44

-4.74

PATM(%)

-125.21

-3.92

-17.38

19.32

-26.63

