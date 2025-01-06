Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-20.27
-93.1
14.46
24.75
Depreciation
-1.34
-2.29
-3.86
-5.74
Tax paid
0.54
-19.32
-5.56
-4.82
Working capital
-95.18
-1,659.44
115.93
-47.94
Other operating items
Operating
-116.26
-1,774.16
120.96
-33.75
Capital expenditure
-6.02
-44.9
26.59
-112.34
Free cash flow
-122.28
-1,819.06
147.55
-146.09
Equity raised
262.4
1,952.86
3,218.75
3,159.23
Investing
-14
-109.79
-15.26
102.3
Financing
-14.11
29.7
491.89
362.58
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
112.01
53.71
3,842.94
3,478.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.