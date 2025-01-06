iifl-logo-icon 1
Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

10.38
(-5.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Ansal Properties FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-20.27

-93.1

14.46

24.75

Depreciation

-1.34

-2.29

-3.86

-5.74

Tax paid

0.54

-19.32

-5.56

-4.82

Working capital

-95.18

-1,659.44

115.93

-47.94

Other operating items

Operating

-116.26

-1,774.16

120.96

-33.75

Capital expenditure

-6.02

-44.9

26.59

-112.34

Free cash flow

-122.28

-1,819.06

147.55

-146.09

Equity raised

262.4

1,952.86

3,218.75

3,159.23

Investing

-14

-109.79

-15.26

102.3

Financing

-14.11

29.7

491.89

362.58

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

112.01

53.71

3,842.94

3,478.01

