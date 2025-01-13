iifl-logo-icon 1
9.86
(-5.01%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-24.33

66.76

-19.81

-3.83

Op profit growth

-113.98

200.92

-104.72

-8.1

EBIT growth

-640.6

-325.63

-94.72

-11.13

Net profit growth

-74.85

72.68

574.57

-969.44

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0.19

-1.02

-0.56

9.66

EBIT margin

6.14

-0.85

0.63

9.66

Net profit margin

-7.17

-21.58

-20.84

-2.47

RoCE

6.59

-0.49

0.13

2.4

RoNW

10.42

-8.42

-2.21

-0.32

RoA

-1.92

-3.09

-1.07

-0.15

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-4.18

-16.59

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-5.33

-16.97

-10.37

-2.35

Book value per share

-11.22

-7.25

98.16

102.33

Valuation ratios

P/E

-1.4

-0.21

0

0

P/CEPS

-1.09

-0.2

-1.87

-6.42

P/B

-0.52

-0.48

0.19

0.14

EV/EBIDTA

12.05

60.39

57.87

19.89

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-25.72

4.12

-16.65

28.35

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

69.88

114.39

358.55

307.79

Inventory days

2,324.03

1,588.54

2,428.82

1,833.76

Creditor days

-438.84

-256.37

-328.37

-355.74

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.36

0.05

-0.02

-0.73

Net debt / equity

-4.61

-8.13

0.84

1.05

Net debt / op. profit

507.15

-80.88

-343.46

20.96

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0.14

-2.65

0.38

0.3

Employee costs

-1.83

-2.02

-4.8

-4.44

Other costs

-98.11

-96.34

-96.14

-86.19

