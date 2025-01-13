Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-24.33
66.76
-19.81
-3.83
Op profit growth
-113.98
200.92
-104.72
-8.1
EBIT growth
-640.6
-325.63
-94.72
-11.13
Net profit growth
-74.85
72.68
574.57
-969.44
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.19
-1.02
-0.56
9.66
EBIT margin
6.14
-0.85
0.63
9.66
Net profit margin
-7.17
-21.58
-20.84
-2.47
RoCE
6.59
-0.49
0.13
2.4
RoNW
10.42
-8.42
-2.21
-0.32
RoA
-1.92
-3.09
-1.07
-0.15
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-4.18
-16.59
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-5.33
-16.97
-10.37
-2.35
Book value per share
-11.22
-7.25
98.16
102.33
Valuation ratios
P/E
-1.4
-0.21
0
0
P/CEPS
-1.09
-0.2
-1.87
-6.42
P/B
-0.52
-0.48
0.19
0.14
EV/EBIDTA
12.05
60.39
57.87
19.89
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-25.72
4.12
-16.65
28.35
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
69.88
114.39
358.55
307.79
Inventory days
2,324.03
1,588.54
2,428.82
1,833.76
Creditor days
-438.84
-256.37
-328.37
-355.74
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.36
0.05
-0.02
-0.73
Net debt / equity
-4.61
-8.13
0.84
1.05
Net debt / op. profit
507.15
-80.88
-343.46
20.96
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0.14
-2.65
0.38
0.3
Employee costs
-1.83
-2.02
-4.8
-4.44
Other costs
-98.11
-96.34
-96.14
-86.19
