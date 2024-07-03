iifl-logo-icon 1
Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd Nine Monthly Results

10.38
(-5.03%)
Jan 6, 2025

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

407.61

473.63

386.16

512.26

721.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

407.61

473.63

386.16

512.26

721.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.25

15.1

27.99

28.94

16.98

Total Income

418.86

488.73

414.15

541.2

738.27

Total Expenditure

382.47

555.44

412.82

472.82

654.92

PBIDT

36.39

-66.71

1.33

68.38

83.35

Interest

16.37

19.24

80.26

113.21

116.18

PBDT

20.02

-85.95

-78.93

-44.83

-32.83

Depreciation

23.59

25.12

15.31

16.91

19.03

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

-0.4

0.12

1.01

2.89

Deferred Tax

9.88

2.21

-1.76

2.26

-3.59

Reported Profit After Tax

-13.45

-112.88

-92.6

-65.01

-51.16

Minority Interest After NP

-0.43

-3.3

-17.64

-5.19

-15.25

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-13.02

-109.58

-74.96

-59.67

-35.94

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-13.02

-109.58

-74.96

-59.67

-35.94

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.83

-6.98

-4.75

-3.79

-2.28

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

78.7

78.7

78.7

78.7

78.7

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

8.92

-14.08

0.34

13.34

11.55

PBDTM(%)

4.91

-18.14

-20.43

-8.75

-4.55

PATM(%)

-3.29

-23.83

-23.97

-12.69

-7.09

Ansal Properties: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd

