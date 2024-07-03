Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
407.61
473.63
386.16
512.26
721.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
407.61
473.63
386.16
512.26
721.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.25
15.1
27.99
28.94
16.98
Total Income
418.86
488.73
414.15
541.2
738.27
Total Expenditure
382.47
555.44
412.82
472.82
654.92
PBIDT
36.39
-66.71
1.33
68.38
83.35
Interest
16.37
19.24
80.26
113.21
116.18
PBDT
20.02
-85.95
-78.93
-44.83
-32.83
Depreciation
23.59
25.12
15.31
16.91
19.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
-0.4
0.12
1.01
2.89
Deferred Tax
9.88
2.21
-1.76
2.26
-3.59
Reported Profit After Tax
-13.45
-112.88
-92.6
-65.01
-51.16
Minority Interest After NP
-0.43
-3.3
-17.64
-5.19
-15.25
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-13.02
-109.58
-74.96
-59.67
-35.94
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-13.02
-109.58
-74.96
-59.67
-35.94
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.83
-6.98
-4.75
-3.79
-2.28
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
78.7
78.7
78.7
78.7
78.7
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.92
-14.08
0.34
13.34
11.55
PBDTM(%)
4.91
-18.14
-20.43
-8.75
-4.55
PATM(%)
-3.29
-23.83
-23.97
-12.69
-7.09
