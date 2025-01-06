Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
721.95
794.38
670.74
702
yoy growth (%)
-9.11
18.43
-4.45
-17.41
Raw materials
1.2
-29.67
2.58
24.54
As % of sales
0.16
3.73
0.38
3.49
Employee costs
-10.48
-14.16
-27.03
-36.34
As % of sales
1.45
1.78
4.03
5.17
Other costs
-705.54
-766.16
-601.84
-648.59
As % of sales (Other Cost)
97.72
96.44
89.72
92.39
Operating profit
7.12
-15.62
44.45
41.62
OPM
0.98
-1.96
6.62
5.92
Depreciation
-1.34
-2.29
-3.86
-5.74
Interest expense
-66.25
-90.63
-37.46
-29.13
Other income
40.19
15.44
11.34
18
Profit before tax
-20.27
-93.1
14.46
24.75
Taxes
0.54
-19.32
-5.56
-4.82
Tax rate
-2.68
20.75
-38.45
-19.5
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-19.73
-112.42
8.9
19.92
Exceptional items
0
-91.31
0
8.72
Net profit
-19.73
-203.74
8.9
28.64
yoy growth (%)
-90.31
-2,388.16
-68.91
30.54
NPM
-2.73
-25.64
1.32
4.08
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.