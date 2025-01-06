iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10.38
(-5.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

721.95

794.38

670.74

702

yoy growth (%)

-9.11

18.43

-4.45

-17.41

Raw materials

1.2

-29.67

2.58

24.54

As % of sales

0.16

3.73

0.38

3.49

Employee costs

-10.48

-14.16

-27.03

-36.34

As % of sales

1.45

1.78

4.03

5.17

Other costs

-705.54

-766.16

-601.84

-648.59

As % of sales (Other Cost)

97.72

96.44

89.72

92.39

Operating profit

7.12

-15.62

44.45

41.62

OPM

0.98

-1.96

6.62

5.92

Depreciation

-1.34

-2.29

-3.86

-5.74

Interest expense

-66.25

-90.63

-37.46

-29.13

Other income

40.19

15.44

11.34

18

Profit before tax

-20.27

-93.1

14.46

24.75

Taxes

0.54

-19.32

-5.56

-4.82

Tax rate

-2.68

20.75

-38.45

-19.5

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-19.73

-112.42

8.9

19.92

Exceptional items

0

-91.31

0

8.72

Net profit

-19.73

-203.74

8.9

28.64

yoy growth (%)

-90.31

-2,388.16

-68.91

30.54

NPM

-2.73

-25.64

1.32

4.08

Ansal Properties : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.