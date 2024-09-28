iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd AGM

9.86
(-5.01%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Ansal Properties CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM28 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
The Company is informing the Stock Exchange about the Notice of the 57th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Saturday the 28th September, 2024. The company inform the stock exchange about the outcome of the 57th AGM held on 28th September 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024) The Company informed the excahnge about the voting results under reg. 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)
AGM2 May 20245 Apr 2024
AGM 02/05/2024 With reference to the captioned matters and pursuant to the compliance of Regulations 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (Listing Regulations), the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today (i.e. 05.04.2024) have approved the following: - A. The 56th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 02nd day of May, 2024 at 12.30 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) at 112, Ansal Bhawan, 16 Kasturba Gandhi Marg, New Delhi-110001, which shall be the deemed venue of AGM. B. The Companys Register of Beneficial Owners, Register of Members and Share Transfer Books shall remain closed for the purpose of Annual General Meeting from Friday, the 26th April, 2024 to Thursday, the 02nd May, 2024 (both days inclusive), to comply with requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies {Management and Administration} Rules, 2014. The Company has informed the exchange that the books shall remain closed for the purpose Annual General Meeting from Friday, 26th April, 2024 to Thursday, the 02nd May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/04/2024) Notice is hereby given that the 56th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Limited (the Company) will be held on Thursday, the 02nd May, 2024 at 12:30 PM, through Video Conferencing (VC) / other Audio Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/04/2024) Outcome of the 56th Annual General Meeting held on the 02nd May, 2024 (for the financial year 2022-23). Outcome of 56th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on the 02nd May, 2024 (for the Financial Year ended 2022-23) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024)

Ansal Properties: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.