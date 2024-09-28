AGM 02/05/2024 With reference to the captioned matters and pursuant to the compliance of Regulations 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (Listing Regulations), the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today (i.e. 05.04.2024) have approved the following: - A. The 56th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 02nd day of May, 2024 at 12.30 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) at 112, Ansal Bhawan, 16 Kasturba Gandhi Marg, New Delhi-110001, which shall be the deemed venue of AGM. B. The Companys Register of Beneficial Owners, Register of Members and Share Transfer Books shall remain closed for the purpose of Annual General Meeting from Friday, the 26th April, 2024 to Thursday, the 02nd May, 2024 (both days inclusive), to comply with requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies {Management and Administration} Rules, 2014. The Company has informed the exchange that the books shall remain closed for the purpose Annual General Meeting from Friday, 26th April, 2024 to Thursday, the 02nd May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/04/2024) Notice is hereby given that the 56th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Limited (the Company) will be held on Thursday, the 02nd May, 2024 at 12:30 PM, through Video Conferencing (VC) / other Audio Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/04/2024) Outcome of the 56th Annual General Meeting held on the 02nd May, 2024 (for the financial year 2022-23). Outcome of 56th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on the 02nd May, 2024 (for the Financial Year ended 2022-23) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024)