Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd Summary

Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Limited (API), formerly known as Ansal Properties & Industries Limited was incorporated in June, 1967. The Company name was changed from Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Limited to Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Limited on December 17, 2004. The Company was established with a mission shared by its visionary founders Sushil Ansal and Pranav Ansal. The Companys main business is real estate promotion and development in residential and commercial segment. The Company deals in residential, commercial and retail properties located in the areas of Delhi NCR, U.P, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, etc. In year 2003, Company had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UP Government. The company awarded ISO 9001: 2000 for Quality Management in the year 2004. HDFC India Real Estate Fund (HI-REF), the first scheme of HDFC property fund has agreed for investment in capital of Ansal IT City & Parks Private Limited (subsidiary of the company) during the year 2005. In the year 2006, as per the last year agreement, the HDFC-REF acquired the 33% of stake in Ansal IT project. Ansal API is committed to carry out technical and management expertise to smaller towns so that on one hand the congestion in the metropolis could be avoided and on the other hand the benefit of planned development with its attendant improvement in the life style could be extended to the bulk of the Indian population living in smaller towns. The Company had entered into Joint Venture agreement with Faber Facilities SDN-BHD (FFSB) through its affiliate company Signa Real Estates Limited (SREL) for facilitate management service in commercial and also in residential in the same year 2006. During the year 2007, API has signed two Agreements with IL&FS Investment Managers (IIML), the private equity arm of IL&FS to develop two Projects of Township and IT SEZ in Gurgaon, Haryana. Also in the same year of 2007, the company had inked a Memorandum of Understanding with UEM Builders, a subsidiary of Malaysian conglomerate UEM Group to form a joint venture company with aim of take on building, construction and engineering activities in India. The Company has been granted System Standard NS-EN ISO 14001:2004, ISO 14001:2004 relating to Environmental Management System Standard in 2007. Ansals launched the township at Kurukshetra in March of the year 2008. As a result of MoU in last year, the company formed Joint Venture company with UEM Builders in April of the year 2008. It proposes to drive its growth through focused concentration on developing integrated townships in tier II cities, establishing presence in IT parks and SEZ. The company also plans to establish malls in these townships with mixed hotel/ serviced apartment usage. In keeping with the Governments housing policy, the company endeavors to provide better dwelling units for the urban poor with special emphasis on environmental improvement and social forestry. API is focusing on ushering in new lifestyle ventures in cities like- Greater Noida, Gaziabadh. Meerut, Agra, Lucknow, Batindha, Mohali, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Sonepat, Panipat, Karmal, Kurukshetra, Faridabad, Gurgaon to name a few With its deep-rooted foundation of ethics and values, Ansal API continues to conquer new horizons, thus pioneering and identifying new vistas of growth for the real estate sector. During 2008-09, Company invested in the equity shares of Ansal HI-Tech Townships Limited (AHTL) and consequently, the said Company became the Subsidiary. Accordingly, the number of subsidiaries of the Company increased from 14 to 50. The Company launched affordable independent houses and apartments in the States of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh during 2009. It established Ansal API Infrastructure Limited, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for undertaking infrastructure projects for the township projects. It set up a company, namely Ansal API Affordable Homes Limited, which is a 100% subsidiary.During the year 2009-10, Company invested in the Equity shares of Ansal API Infrastructure Limited and Ansal API Affordable Homes Limited consequent upon which the said companies became the Wholly Owned Subsidiaries (WOS) of the Company. During the Financial year 2010-11, Company invested in the Equity shares of Ansal Colours Engineering SEZ Limited consequent upon which the said Company became a subsidiary of the Company. Ansal SEZ Projects Ltd. (ASPL), which had 1 wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) was de-subsidiarized during the year. Apart from this, Ansal Hi-Tech Townships Limited (AHTL), which is subsidiary of the Company, purchased entire Equity shares of Phalak Infracon Limited, Rudrapriya Realtors Limited and Medi Tree Infrastructure Limitedconsequent upon which the said Companies became WOS of AHTL, thereby became the chain subsidiaries of the Company. And accordingly, as on the 31 March, 2011, the number of subsidiaries of the Company increased from 46 to 48. Subsequent to end of 2010-11, Company made further investment in the Equity shares of Ansal SEZ Projects Ltd., consequent upon which the said Company and its WOS (Haridham Colonizers Limited) became the subsidiaries of the Company. In addition to this, AHTL purchased the entire Equity shares of Twinkle Infraprojects Pvt. Ltd. And Sparkle Realtech Pvt. Ltd., consequent upon which the said Companies had become the WOS of AHTL, thereby the said three Companies became the Chain Subsidiaries of the Company.Accordingly, the number of subsidiaries of the Company increased from 48 to 52.During Financial Year 2012-13, Company invested in the entire Equity shares of Charismatic Infrastructure Private Limited consequent upon which the said Company became a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) of the Company. The Company also invested in the Equity Shares of Ansal Townships Infrastructure Limited following which the said Company and its 4 WOSs, Dream Infracon Limited, Effulgent Realtors Limited, Mangal Murthi Realtors Limited and Sukhdham Colonizers Limited became the subsidiary and chain subsidiaries of the Company, respectively. Apart from this, Ansal Hi-Tech Townships Limited (AHTL), which is subsidiary of the Company, had purchased the entire Equity shares of Quest Realtors Private Limited, Euphoric Properties Private Limited and Ablaze Buildcon Private Limited consequent upon which the said Companies became WOS of AHTL, whereby also became the chain subsidiaries of Company.Accordingly, as on the 31st March, 2013, the number of subsidiaries of the Company increased from 51 to 60.Subsequent to the end of the financial year 2012-13,, AHTL purchased the entire Equity shares of ARZ Properties Limited, Tamanna Realtech Limited, Singolo Constructions Limited and Unison Propmart Limited consequent upon which the said Companies had become the WOS of AHTL, thereby the said four companies became the chain subsidiaries of the Company. Accordingly, the number of subsidiaries of the Company increased from 60 to 64.During 2014-15, Ansal Hi-Tech Townships Limited (AHTL), which is subsidiary of the Company, purchased entire Equity share Capital of M/s. Lovely building Solutions Private Limited, M/s. Komal Building Solutions Private Limited and M/s. HG Infrabuild Private Limited consequent upon which the said companies became Wholly Owned Subsidiaries (WOS) of AHTL, whereby also became the chain subsidiaries of the Company. Accordingly, as on the 31st March, 2015, the number of subsidiaries of the Company increased from 64 to 67.During 2015-16, Ansal Colours Engineering SEZ Ltd. (ACESL), which is subsidiary of the Company, purchased 50% Equity Share Capital of M/s. Ansal Seagull SEZ Developers Limited (ASSDL), consequently the Company along with its Subsidiary ACESL controls more than 50% of the share capital of ASSDL, thus ASSDL has become the Subsidiary of the Company. Accordingly, as on the 31st March, 2016, the number of subsidiaries of the Company increased from 67 to 68. Ansal Mittal Township Private Limited and Ansal Seagull SEZ Developers Limited however, ceased to be Joint Venture of the Company. Star Estates Management Limited, Ansal API Power Limited and Ansal API Affordable Homes Limited ceased to be Associates of the Company in 2015-16. During 2016-17, Delhi Towers Limited (DTL), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company purchased 3.95% paid up equity share Capital of M/s. Ansal Landmark Townships Private Limited (ALTPL), Joint Venture of Company, consequently the Company along with its Subsidiary (DTL) controls more than 50% of the share capital of ALTPL, thus ALTPL has become the Subsidiary of the Company. ALTPL, subsidiary of the company has invested more than 50% of the share capital in Ansal Urban Condominiums Private Limited and Ansal Landmark (Karnal) Townships Private Limited (Ansal Landmark Karnal) therefore; these companies have also become the subsidiary of the Company. Further Ansal Landmark Karnal has invested in Lilac Real Estate Developers Private Limited, Aerie Properties Private Limited, Arena Constructions Private Limited, Arezzo Developers Private Limited, Vridhi Properties Private Limited, Vriti Construction Private Limited, Sphere Properties Private Limited, Sia Properties Private Limited and Sarvsanjhi Construction Private Limited which became the subsidiaries of the Company. Delhi Towers Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company purchased more than 50.01% paid up equity shares capital of Caliber Properties Private Limited (CPPL) thus the CPPL became the subsidiary of the Company. Since CPPL and the Company holding more than 50% shares in Ansal Phalak infrastructure Private Limited APIPL therefore APIPL and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Mannat Infrastructure Private Limited and Niketan Real Estates Private Limited became the subsidiaries of the Company. Accordingly, as on the 31st March, 2017, the number of subsidiaries of the Company increased from 68 to 84. Ansal Landmark Townships Private Limited and Ansal Phalak Infrastructure Private Limited ceased to be Joint Venture of the Company.During FY 2020-21, Caliber Properties Private Limited ceased to be a subsidiary company w.e.f the 20 July, 2020.The Company through its group/associates has already launched its established brand The Palms Golf Club & Resorts at Lucknow. Some reputed institutions and business centers have also started operating, for example, G D Goenka Public School, S J International School, Jaipuria School, and Kunskapkollon School-A Swedish School in the Township. The retail giant, Walmart, bulk market- place was made operational in the township in 2023. Medanta, The Medicity started construction of its 800-900 bedded, multi-super specialty hospital in 2024.