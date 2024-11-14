Board Meeting 26 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

ANSAL PROPERTIES & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Company has informed the stock exchange that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company shall be held on Thursday the 14th November 2024 to consider and approve inter-alia the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the 02nd Quarter / Half year ended on the 30th September 2024 of the Financial year 2024-25. This is being subjected to Limited Review by the Statutory Auditors of the Company ANSAL PROPERTIES & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Company informed the Stock Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was scheduled to be held on the 14th November, 2024 (as intimated to the Stock Exchanges on 06th November, 2024) for considering and approving, inter-alia, the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter/half year ended on the 30th September, 2024, has been postponed due to non-availability of directors (as per the emails received from them) to constitute valid quorum, as per the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (as per email received from Directors) and the said Board meeting will now schedule to be held on the 26th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024) With reference to the captioned matters and pursuant to the compliance of Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (Listing Regulations), please find enclosed herewith the following: - 1) The Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter / half year ended on the 30th September, 2024 of the Financial year 2024-25 duly approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on the 26th November, 2024 (i.e. today) as Annexure I. 2) Copies of Limited Review Reports (Standalone and Consolidated) submitted by the Statutory Auditors of the Company, M/s MRKS & Associates, Chartered Accountants, on the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter / half year ended on the 30th September, 2024 of Financial year 2024-25 as Annexure II. The un-audited financial results (standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter/ half year ended on the 30th September, 2024 of the financial year of 2024-25 duly approved by the board of Directors at their meeting held on 26th November, 2024 (i.e., Today). The Company inform the Exchange about the Appointment of M/s. SGSJ and Associates as the internal auditor of the Company to conduct the Internal Audit of the Projects of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

ANSAL PROPERTIES & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve inter-alia the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the 01st quarter ended on the 30th June 2024 of the Financial Year 2024-25 1. Appointment of Shri Dheeraj Goel as Deputy Managing Director of the Company w.e.f the 12.08.2024 for one year. 2. Appointment of M/s. J.D. Associates as the Cost Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25. 3. Appointment of M/s. APAC & Associates LLP as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

ANSAL PROPERTIES & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Quarterly / Yearly Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended on the 31st March 2024 together with Consolidated Statement of Accounts comprising of audited Annual Accounts for the same accounting year of the subsidiaries and other companies in terms of IND AS; and 2. Recommendation of Dividend if any for the aforesaid year as per Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulations. The Company informed the exchange that in pursuant t the compliance of Regulation 30 and 33 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, as amended Further, with reference to the captioned subject, it may also be noted that the Board has not recommended any dividend for the Financial year ended the 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024) The Company informed the exchange about the outcome of Board Meeting dated the 28th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Apr 2024 5 Apr 2024

With reference to the captioned matters and pursuant to the compliance of Regulations 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (Listing Regulations), the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today (i.e. 05.04.2024) have approved the following: - A. The 56th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 02nd day of May, 2024 at 12.30 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) at 112, Ansal Bhawan, 16 Kasturba Gandhi Marg, New Delhi-110001, which shall be the deemed venue of AGM. B. The Companys Register of Beneficial Owners, Register of Members and Share Transfer Books shall remain closed for the purpose of Annual General Meeting from Friday, the 26th April, 2024 to Thursday, the 02nd May, 2024 (both days inclusive), to comply with requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies {Management and Administration} Rules, 2014. The Company has informed the exchange that the books shall remain closed for the purpose Annual General Meeting from Friday, 26th April, 2024 to Thursday, the 02nd May, 2024.

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2024 8 Feb 2024

ANSAL PROPERTIES & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Un-Audited/Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the following quarters/ year ended: - i. 03rd Quarter ended on the 31st December 2022 (subjected to Limited Review Report) ii. 04th Quarter/Year ended on the 31st March 2023 (Subjected to Auditors Report) iii. 01st Quarter ended on the 30th June 2023 (subjected to Limited Review Report) iv. 02nd Quarter/Half Year ended on the 30th September 2023 (subjected to Limited Review Report) v. 03rd Quarter ended on the 31st December 2023 (subjected to Limited Review Report) 2. Recommendation of Dividend if any for the aforesaid year as per Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulations. ANSAL PROPERTIES & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Company informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 14th February, 2024 (as intimated to the Stock Exchanges on 08th February, 2024) for considering and approving, inter-alia, the Un-Audited/ Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company, has been postponed and now scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 20th February, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024) ANSAL PROPERTIES & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the captioned subject, please be informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 20th February, 2024 (as intimated to the Stock Exchanges on 08th and 14th February, 2024) for considering and approving, inter-alia, the Un-Audited/ Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company, has been postponed, due to unavoidable circumstances, and now again re-scheduled to be held on Thursday, 07th March, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/02/2024) The Company has informed the Exchange about delay in submission of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter ended on 31st December, 2023. The Board of Directors have not recommended any Final Dividend for the financial year 2022-2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/02/2024) ANSAL PROPERTIES & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Please be informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was held today (i.e. on the 07th March, 2024) (as intimated to the Stock Exchanges on 20th February, 2024) for considering and approving, inter-alia, the Un-Audited/ Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company, has been adjourned, due to non-availability of valid quorum and the said Board meeting will now be held on the 14th March, 2024. As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.03.2024) ANSAL PROPERTIES & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Please be informed that the adjourned meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was scheduled to be held today (i.e. on the 14th March, 2024) (as intimated to the Stock Exchanges on 07th March, 2024) for considering and approving, inter-alia, the Un-Audited/ Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company, has been postponed and the said Board meeting will now schedule to be held on the 20th March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.03.2024) ANSAL PROPERTIES & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Company has Intimated to the stock exchanges that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was scheduled to be held today (i.e. on the 20th March, 2024) (as intimated to the Stock Exchanges on 14th March, 2024) for considering and approving, inter-alia, the Un-Audited/ Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company, has been postponed and the said Board meeting will now schedule to be held on the 27th March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.03.2024) Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2023 Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/03/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Mar 2024 23 Mar 2024