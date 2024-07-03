iifl-logo-icon 1
Puravankara Ltd Share Price

367.15
(-6.22%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:09:58 PM

  • Open399
  • Day's High399
  • 52 Wk High569.6
  • Prev. Close391.5
  • Day's Low363.75
  • 52 Wk Low 175.4
  • Turnover (lac)210.59
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value69.43
  • EPS0.69
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,706.95
  • Div. Yield1.61
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Puravankara Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

399

Prev. Close

391.5

Turnover(Lac.)

210.59

Day's High

399

Day's Low

363.75

52 Week's High

569.6

52 Week's Low

175.4

Book Value

69.43

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,706.95

P/E

0

EPS

0.69

Divi. Yield

1.61

Puravankara Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 6.3

Record Date: 01 Feb, 2024

arrow

Puravankara Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Puravankara logs 18% y-o-y growth in September quarter sales

Puravankara logs 18% y-o-y growth in September quarter sales

10 Oct 2024|03:06 PM

In the first half of FY25, client collections increased by 27% to ₹1,998 Crore from ₹1,575 Crore in the previous year.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Puravankara Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.99%

Foreign: 74.99%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 18.01%

Institutions: 18.00%

Non-Institutions: 6.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Puravankara Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

118.58

118.58

118.58

118.58

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,568.29

1,680.52

1,687.35

1,520.91

Net Worth

1,686.87

1,799.1

1,805.93

1,639.49

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

563.95

1,271.36

885.6

976.47

yoy growth (%)

-55.64

43.55

-9.3

-3.86

Raw materials

-58.69

-532.8

30.39

725.54

As % of sales

10.4

41.9

3.43

74.3

Employee costs

-70.36

-88.07

-72.67

-67.37

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-14.03

44.8

86.99

108.78

Depreciation

-11.18

-12.38

-8.78

-9.98

Tax paid

4.33

-14.29

-9.76

-14.01

Working capital

-134.17

-167.85

-89.09

203.83

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-55.64

43.55

-9.3

-3.86

Op profit growth

-30.22

51.73

-41.38

19.38

EBIT growth

-20.84

11.99

-21.14

8.7

Net profit growth

-131.82

-60.49

-18.5

10.05

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,185.26

1,235.77

954.7

963.46

2,128.37

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,185.26

1,235.77

954.7

963.46

2,128.37

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

74.84

202.53

426.95

93.1

58.89

Puravankara Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Puravankara Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Ravi Puravankara

Managing Director

Ashish Ravi Puravankara.

Independent Director

Anup Shah Sanmukh

Independent Director

Shailaja Jha

Independent Director

K G Krishnamurthy

Director & Group CEO

Abhishek Nirankar Kapoor

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sudip Chatterjee

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Puravankara Ltd

Summary

Puravankara Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name of Puravankara Constructions Private Limited on June 3, 1986. The Company name was changed to Puravankara Projects Limited by conversion of status of the Company to a Public Limited Company on July 10, 1992. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation on change of name and status was granted to Company on August 19, 1992 by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Further to the approval by Shareholders, name of the Company was changed from Puravankara Projects Limited to Puravankara Limited effective from January 10, 2017.The Company is engaged in Real Estate Development, Construction, of Commercial and Residential Property. The Companys operations cover Bangalore, Kochi, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Mysore, Colombo and the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E). Also have representatives in the United Kingdom and the United States. PPL had completed many residential and commercial projects covering approximately 4.73 million sq.ft of saleable area.The network of the company expanded to Bangalore in the year 1987 and commenced its operations in Bangalore during the year 1990, also launched its first residential project. The Company was certified as an ISO 9001 compliant company by DNV in 1998. One of the companys residential projects, Purva Park was nominated as a finalist in the International Prix dExcellence awarded by the FIABCI, Paris in the identical year of 1998. During the year 2002, PPL obtaine
Company FAQs

What is the Puravankara Ltd share price today?

The Puravankara Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹367.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Puravankara Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Puravankara Ltd is ₹8706.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Puravankara Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Puravankara Ltd is 0 and 5.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Puravankara Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Puravankara Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Puravankara Ltd is ₹175.4 and ₹569.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Puravankara Ltd?

Puravankara Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.93%, 3 Years at 41.14%, 1 Year at 106.16%, 6 Month at -28.78%, 3 Month at 1.89% and 1 Month at -4.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Puravankara Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Puravankara Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 18.01 %
Public - 6.99 %

