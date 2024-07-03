SectorRealty
Open₹399
Prev. Close₹391.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹210.59
Day's High₹399
Day's Low₹363.75
52 Week's High₹569.6
52 Week's Low₹175.4
Book Value₹69.43
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,706.95
P/E0
EPS0.69
Divi. Yield1.61
In the first half of FY25, client collections increased by 27% to ₹1,998 Crore from ₹1,575 Crore in the previous year.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
118.58
118.58
118.58
118.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,568.29
1,680.52
1,687.35
1,520.91
Net Worth
1,686.87
1,799.1
1,805.93
1,639.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
563.95
1,271.36
885.6
976.47
yoy growth (%)
-55.64
43.55
-9.3
-3.86
Raw materials
-58.69
-532.8
30.39
725.54
As % of sales
10.4
41.9
3.43
74.3
Employee costs
-70.36
-88.07
-72.67
-67.37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-14.03
44.8
86.99
108.78
Depreciation
-11.18
-12.38
-8.78
-9.98
Tax paid
4.33
-14.29
-9.76
-14.01
Working capital
-134.17
-167.85
-89.09
203.83
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-55.64
43.55
-9.3
-3.86
Op profit growth
-30.22
51.73
-41.38
19.38
EBIT growth
-20.84
11.99
-21.14
8.7
Net profit growth
-131.82
-60.49
-18.5
10.05
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,185.26
1,235.77
954.7
963.46
2,128.37
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,185.26
1,235.77
954.7
963.46
2,128.37
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
74.84
202.53
426.95
93.1
58.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Ravi Puravankara
Managing Director
Ashish Ravi Puravankara.
Independent Director
Anup Shah Sanmukh
Independent Director
Shailaja Jha
Independent Director
K G Krishnamurthy
Director & Group CEO
Abhishek Nirankar Kapoor
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sudip Chatterjee
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Puravankara Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name of Puravankara Constructions Private Limited on June 3, 1986. The Company name was changed to Puravankara Projects Limited by conversion of status of the Company to a Public Limited Company on July 10, 1992. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation on change of name and status was granted to Company on August 19, 1992 by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Further to the approval by Shareholders, name of the Company was changed from Puravankara Projects Limited to Puravankara Limited effective from January 10, 2017.The Company is engaged in Real Estate Development, Construction, of Commercial and Residential Property. The Companys operations cover Bangalore, Kochi, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Mysore, Colombo and the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E). Also have representatives in the United Kingdom and the United States. PPL had completed many residential and commercial projects covering approximately 4.73 million sq.ft of saleable area.The network of the company expanded to Bangalore in the year 1987 and commenced its operations in Bangalore during the year 1990, also launched its first residential project. The Company was certified as an ISO 9001 compliant company by DNV in 1998. One of the companys residential projects, Purva Park was nominated as a finalist in the International Prix dExcellence awarded by the FIABCI, Paris in the identical year of 1998. During the year 2002, PPL obtaine
Read More
The Puravankara Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹367.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Puravankara Ltd is ₹8706.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Puravankara Ltd is 0 and 5.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Puravankara Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Puravankara Ltd is ₹175.4 and ₹569.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Puravankara Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.93%, 3 Years at 41.14%, 1 Year at 106.16%, 6 Month at -28.78%, 3 Month at 1.89% and 1 Month at -4.67%.
