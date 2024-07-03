Summary

Puravankara Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name of Puravankara Constructions Private Limited on June 3, 1986. The Company name was changed to Puravankara Projects Limited by conversion of status of the Company to a Public Limited Company on July 10, 1992. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation on change of name and status was granted to Company on August 19, 1992 by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Further to the approval by Shareholders, name of the Company was changed from Puravankara Projects Limited to Puravankara Limited effective from January 10, 2017.The Company is engaged in Real Estate Development, Construction, of Commercial and Residential Property. The Companys operations cover Bangalore, Kochi, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Mysore, Colombo and the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E). Also have representatives in the United Kingdom and the United States. PPL had completed many residential and commercial projects covering approximately 4.73 million sq.ft of saleable area.The network of the company expanded to Bangalore in the year 1987 and commenced its operations in Bangalore during the year 1990, also launched its first residential project. The Company was certified as an ISO 9001 compliant company by DNV in 1998. One of the companys residential projects, Purva Park was nominated as a finalist in the International Prix dExcellence awarded by the FIABCI, Paris in the identical year of 1998. During the year 2002, PPL obtaine

