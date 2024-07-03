Puravankara Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,265.29
846.78
657.12
650.58
1,758.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,265.29
846.78
657.12
650.58
1,758.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
47.97
113.82
402.35
63.84
38.62
Total Income
1,313.26
960.6
1,059.47
714.42
1,797.47
Total Expenditure
921.63
635.53
486.14
453.75
1,667.01
PBIDT
391.63
325.07
573.33
260.67
130.46
Interest
307.68
257.53
247.77
260.16
256.34
PBDT
83.95
67.54
325.56
0.51
-125.88
Depreciation
18.37
13.32
13.51
15.63
16.32
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
67.25
66.35
40.95
0.5
0.01
Deferred Tax
-50.38
-51.9
103.6
-2.2
45.05
Reported Profit After Tax
48.71
39.77
167.5
-13.42
-187.26
Minority Interest After NP
-0.14
-0.05
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
48.85
39.82
167.5
-13.42
-187.26
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
48.85
39.82
167.5
-13.42
-187.26
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.06
1.68
7.06
-0.57
3.71
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
126
0
0
0
0
Equity
118.58
118.58
118.58
118.58
118.58
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
30.95
38.38
87.24
40.06
7.41
PBDTM(%)
6.63
7.97
49.54
0.07
-7.15
PATM(%)
3.84
4.69
25.49
-2.06
-10.64
