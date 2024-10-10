iifl-logo-icon 1
Puravankara Ltd Key Ratios

348.3
(0.10%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:29:20 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-54.86

50.42

0.55

-11.16

Op profit growth

-37

46.47

-24.84

20.38

EBIT growth

-26.73

27.16

-15.58

22.27

Net profit growth

-105.28

-3.33

-29.09

55.58

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

29.53

21.16

21.73

29.07

EBIT margin

37.1

22.85

27.03

32.2

Net profit margin

-0.48

4.15

6.45

9.16

RoCE

7.62

10.35

8.27

10.17

RoNW

-0.06

1.02

0.96

1.38

RoA

-0.02

0.46

0.49

0.72

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.17

3.73

3.85

5.44

Dividend per share

0

0

1.6

2.25

Cash EPS

-1.05

2.76

3.22

4.73

Book value per share

79.93

80.68

100.89

99.75

Valuation ratios

P/E

-414.11

9.38

36.06

12.34

P/CEPS

-66.66

12.66

43.08

14.16

P/B

0.88

0.43

1.37

0.67

EV/EBIDTA

11.51

6.66

13.93

7.59

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

41.5

41.39

Tax payout

434.14

-36.26

-27.53

-25.59

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

115.21

49.26

85.39

93.82

Inventory days

2,372.16

922.88

1,191.57

1,040.04

Creditor days

-295.02

-106.41

-121.81

-111.66

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.99

-1.41

-1.52

-1.56

Net debt / equity

1.4

1.33

0.93

0.83

Net debt / op. profit

9.41

5.69

7.3

4.82

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-4.85

-42.74

10.6

66.35

Employee costs

-11.73

-6.54

-7.34

-7.15

Other costs

-53.87

-29.54

-81.52

-130.11

Puravankara : related Articles

Puravankara logs 18% y-o-y growth in September quarter sales

Puravankara logs 18% y-o-y growth in September quarter sales

10 Oct 2024|03:06 PM

In the first half of FY25, client collections increased by 27% to ₹1,998 Crore from ₹1,575 Crore in the previous year.

Read More

