|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-54.86
50.42
0.55
-11.16
Op profit growth
-37
46.47
-24.84
20.38
EBIT growth
-26.73
27.16
-15.58
22.27
Net profit growth
-105.28
-3.33
-29.09
55.58
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
29.53
21.16
21.73
29.07
EBIT margin
37.1
22.85
27.03
32.2
Net profit margin
-0.48
4.15
6.45
9.16
RoCE
7.62
10.35
8.27
10.17
RoNW
-0.06
1.02
0.96
1.38
RoA
-0.02
0.46
0.49
0.72
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.17
3.73
3.85
5.44
Dividend per share
0
0
1.6
2.25
Cash EPS
-1.05
2.76
3.22
4.73
Book value per share
79.93
80.68
100.89
99.75
Valuation ratios
P/E
-414.11
9.38
36.06
12.34
P/CEPS
-66.66
12.66
43.08
14.16
P/B
0.88
0.43
1.37
0.67
EV/EBIDTA
11.51
6.66
13.93
7.59
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
41.5
41.39
Tax payout
434.14
-36.26
-27.53
-25.59
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
115.21
49.26
85.39
93.82
Inventory days
2,372.16
922.88
1,191.57
1,040.04
Creditor days
-295.02
-106.41
-121.81
-111.66
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.99
-1.41
-1.52
-1.56
Net debt / equity
1.4
1.33
0.93
0.83
Net debt / op. profit
9.41
5.69
7.3
4.82
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-4.85
-42.74
10.6
66.35
Employee costs
-11.73
-6.54
-7.34
-7.15
Other costs
-53.87
-29.54
-81.52
-130.11
In the first half of FY25, client collections increased by 27% to ₹1,998 Crore from ₹1,575 Crore in the previous year.Read More
