iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Puravankara to Develop Luxury Housing on 5.5-Acre Balagere Plot Under New JDA

10 Jul 2025 , 01:17 PM

Puravankara Group has added another project to its Bengaluru portfolio. The real estate developer on Wednesday said it has signed a joint development agreement (JDA) for a 5.5-acre land parcel in Balagere, East Bengaluru.

The project, once launched, is expected to deliver a gross development value of over ₹1,000 crore, making it a sizeable addition to the company’s luxury housing pipeline. The location offers a saleable area of around 0.83 million sq. ft., and sits close to some of the city’s largest IT hubs and social infrastructure.

The company said the project is likely to be launched within the next 6 to 9 months and will target homebuyers looking for ultra-premium residential options. The neighbourhood has seen steady demand from both end-users and investors, driven by connectivity and rental potential.

Speaking on the announcement, Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director at Puravankara Ltd., said the group is committed to deepening its presence in high-growth Bengaluru micro-markets. “This is a high-potential zone, and the scale of this project is perfectly suited for luxury development,” he said.

Mallanna Sasalu, CEO – South at the company, added that Balagere has emerged as a preferred residential pocket due to its proximity to major tech parks and supporting infrastructure. He also pointed out that executing the project under a JDA format helps conserve capital and accelerates sales momentum by reducing upfront risks.

Other Key Developments in Bengaluru

  • In a separate deal earlier this year, Puravankara acquired 3.63 acres on Kanakapura Road, with an estimated project GDV of over ₹700 crore.

  • The company also formed a joint venture with KVN Property Holdings LLP for a 24.59-acre residential project in North Bengaluru, targeting a GDV of around ₹3,300 crore.

With these additions, Puravankara continues to build out its presence in Bengaluru’s most active housing corridors, tapping into both mid-income and high-end residential demand.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Company news
  • East Bengaluru
  • Indian Market News
  • JDA
  • Joint Development Agreement
  • Puravankara Group
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Ashok Leyland fixes July 16 as record date for 1:1 bonus issue

Ashok Leyland fixes July 16 as record date for 1:1 bonus issue

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jul 2025|03:02 PM
Enviro Infra Bags Pollution Control Contract in Maharashtra Worth ₹395 Crore

Enviro Infra Bags Pollution Control Contract in Maharashtra Worth ₹395 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jul 2025|02:39 PM
Sensex, Nifty Trade in the Red in Mid-Market Session on July 10, 2025

Sensex, Nifty Trade in the Red in Mid-Market Session on July 10, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jul 2025|02:07 PM
OIL, GAIL extend gas supply pact for 15 years

OIL, GAIL extend gas supply pact for 15 years

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jul 2025|02:04 PM
Waaree Energies launches OFS to offload 2.4% stake; stock gains ~2%

Waaree Energies launches OFS to offload 2.4% stake; stock gains ~2%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.