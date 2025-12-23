Puravankara Strengthens Bengaluru Pipeline With 53.5 Acre Anekal Land Acquisition

Puravankara Ltd announced that it has acquired a 53.5 acre land parcel in Anekal Taluk, Bengaluru, strengthening its presence in one of the city’s emerging residential growth corridors.

The company said the acquisition aligns with its strategy to expand across key Bengaluru micro markets supported by improving infrastructure, strong connectivity, and sustained end user demand. The land parcel is located in Attibele Hobli and offers a saleable area of around 6.4 million square feet. The project carries a potential gross development value of over ₹4,800 crore, adding meaningfully to the company’s residential development pipeline.

Puravankara stated that the acquisition reflects its disciplined approach to growth and its focus on adding quality developable land across strategic locations. The company said it continues to take a long term view on market fundamentals with the objective of creating large and sustainable residential communities.

Mallanna Sasalu, CEO South at Puravankara Ltd, said the project is located in a micro market characterised by strong end user demand and limited availability of developable land. He added that the location offers favourable conditions for residential development given its connectivity and infrastructure outlook.

During the first half of FY26, Puravankara added a total of 6.36 million square feet of developable area across Bengaluru and Mumbai. These additions carried an estimated gross development value of around ₹9,100 crore.

With the inclusion of the newly acquired Anekal project, the company said the potential gross development value for the year to date has increased to ₹13,900 crore. The total developable area added by the company so far in FY26 now stands at 12.76 million square feet.

Earlier in the year, Puravankara strengthened its Bengaluru expansion plans through other strategic transactions. The company entered into a partnership with KVN Property Holdings LLP for a 24.59 acre land parcel at KIADB Hardware Park in North Bengaluru. That project offers a developable area of 3.48 million square feet with a potential gross development value of over ₹3,300 crore.

Puravankara also undertook a joint development of a 5.5 acre land parcel in Balegere, East Bengaluru. The Balegere project has a developable area of around 0.85 million square feet and a potential gross development value of more than ₹1,000 crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com