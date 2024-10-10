iifl-logo-icon 1
Puravankara Ltd Cash Flow Statement

363.6
(-7.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Puravankara FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-14.03

44.8

86.99

108.78

Depreciation

-11.18

-12.38

-8.78

-9.98

Tax paid

4.33

-14.29

-9.76

-14.01

Working capital

-134.17

-167.85

-89.09

203.83

Other operating items

Operating

-155.06

-149.72

-20.65

288.62

Capital expenditure

-5.87

12.24

23.9

41.21

Free cash flow

-160.93

-137.48

3.24

329.83

Equity raised

3,062.5

3,375.47

3,689.67

3,593.59

Investing

7.11

19.85

10.1

-428.85

Financing

-63.58

417.28

472.83

453.02

Dividends paid

0

0

37.94

53.35

Net in cash

2,845.09

3,675.12

4,213.79

4,000.95

Puravankara : related Articles

Puravankara logs 18% y-o-y growth in September quarter sales

Puravankara logs 18% y-o-y growth in September quarter sales

10 Oct 2024|03:06 PM

In the first half of FY25, client collections increased by 27% to ₹1,998 Crore from ₹1,575 Crore in the previous year.

Read More

