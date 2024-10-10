Puravankara Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-14.03
44.8
86.99
108.78
Depreciation
-11.18
-12.38
-8.78
-9.98
Tax paid
4.33
-14.29
-9.76
-14.01
Working capital
-134.17
-167.85
-89.09
203.83
Other operating items
Operating
-155.06
-149.72
-20.65
288.62
Capital expenditure
-5.87
12.24
23.9
41.21
Free cash flow
-160.93
-137.48
3.24
329.83
Equity raised
3,062.5
3,375.47
3,689.67
3,593.59
Investing
7.11
19.85
10.1
-428.85
Financing
-63.58
417.28
472.83
453.02
Dividends paid
0
0
37.94
53.35
Net in cash
2,845.09
3,675.12
4,213.79
4,000.95
In the first half of FY25, client collections increased by 27% to ₹1,998 Crore from ₹1,575 Crore in the previous year.Read More
