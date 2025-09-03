iifl-logo

Puravankara to Redevelop Premium Residential Society in Malabar Hill, Mumbai

3 Sep 2025 , 10:11 AM

Puravankara Limited on September 1 announced that it has secured the redevelopment rights for a premium residential society in Malabar Hill, one of Mumbai’s most exclusive neighbourhoods.

The project will cover 1.43 acres with a development potential of around 0.7 million square feet. It is expected to deliver modern homes for existing residents while freeing up a sizeable portion for sale in the open market. The gross development value (GDV) of the project has been pegged at ₹2,700 crore.

This comes on the heels of Puravankara’s selection in July 2025 as the preferred developer for eight society redevelopments in Chembur, offering a combined potential of 1.2 million square feet with an estimated GDV of ₹2,100 crore.

Commenting on the new project, Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director of Puravankara Limited, said the company is proud to make its entry into Malabar Hill. “With its prime location, scale, and luxury positioning, this redevelopment aligns perfectly with our strategy of expanding into key markets across Mumbai,” he added.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

