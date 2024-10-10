Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
563.95
1,271.36
885.6
976.47
yoy growth (%)
-55.64
43.55
-9.3
-3.86
Raw materials
-58.69
-532.8
30.39
725.54
As % of sales
10.4
41.9
3.43
74.3
Employee costs
-70.36
-88.07
-72.67
-67.37
As % of sales
12.47
6.92
8.2
6.89
Other costs
-252.04
-388.41
-670.6
-1,339.95
As % of sales (Other Cost)
44.69
30.55
75.72
137.22
Operating profit
182.86
262.08
172.72
294.69
OPM
32.42
20.61
19.5
30.17
Depreciation
-11.18
-12.38
-8.78
-9.98
Interest expense
-252.42
-256.36
-181.91
-232.21
Other income
66.7
51.46
104.96
56.28
Profit before tax
-14.03
44.8
86.99
108.78
Taxes
4.33
-14.29
-9.76
-14.01
Tax rate
-30.84
-31.89
-11.21
-12.87
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-9.7
30.51
77.23
94.76
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-9.71
30.51
77.23
94.77
yoy growth (%)
-131.82
-60.49
-18.5
10.05
NPM
-1.72
2.39
8.72
9.7
In the first half of FY25, client collections increased by 27% to ₹1,998 Crore from ₹1,575 Crore in the previous year.Read More
