iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Puravankara Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

379.15
(4.28%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:14:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Puravankara Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

563.95

1,271.36

885.6

976.47

yoy growth (%)

-55.64

43.55

-9.3

-3.86

Raw materials

-58.69

-532.8

30.39

725.54

As % of sales

10.4

41.9

3.43

74.3

Employee costs

-70.36

-88.07

-72.67

-67.37

As % of sales

12.47

6.92

8.2

6.89

Other costs

-252.04

-388.41

-670.6

-1,339.95

As % of sales (Other Cost)

44.69

30.55

75.72

137.22

Operating profit

182.86

262.08

172.72

294.69

OPM

32.42

20.61

19.5

30.17

Depreciation

-11.18

-12.38

-8.78

-9.98

Interest expense

-252.42

-256.36

-181.91

-232.21

Other income

66.7

51.46

104.96

56.28

Profit before tax

-14.03

44.8

86.99

108.78

Taxes

4.33

-14.29

-9.76

-14.01

Tax rate

-30.84

-31.89

-11.21

-12.87

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-9.7

30.51

77.23

94.76

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-9.71

30.51

77.23

94.77

yoy growth (%)

-131.82

-60.49

-18.5

10.05

NPM

-1.72

2.39

8.72

9.7

Puravankara : related Articles

Puravankara logs 18% y-o-y growth in September quarter sales

Puravankara logs 18% y-o-y growth in September quarter sales

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Oct 2024|03:06 PM

In the first half of FY25, client collections increased by 27% to ₹1,998 Crore from ₹1,575 Crore in the previous year.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Puravankara Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.