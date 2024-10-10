Puravankara Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
118.58
118.58
118.58
118.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,568.29
1,680.52
1,687.35
1,520.91
Net Worth
1,686.87
1,799.1
1,805.93
1,639.49
Minority Interest
Debt
1,966.07
1,726.39
1,509.04
1,860.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.94
2.65
2.08
3.22
Total Liabilities
3,659.88
3,528.14
3,317.05
3,502.99
Fixed Assets
60.1
38.29
53.47
63.44
Intangible Assets
Investments
351.17
278.47
45.93
70.33
Deferred Tax Asset Net
149.07
101.3
93.34
197.15
Networking Capital
2,677.35
2,923.67
2,990.65
3,074.19
Inventories
5,013.27
4,738.3
4,300.49
4,057.34
Inventory Days
2,625.99
Sundry Debtors
264.81
347.23
143.88
162.84
Debtor Days
105.39
Other Current Assets
1,300.82
760.76
881.92
1,021.26
Sundry Creditors
-315.64
-271.21
-220.58
-367.41
Creditor Days
237.79
Other Current Liabilities
-3,585.91
-2,651.41
-2,115.06
-1,799.84
Cash
422.19
186.41
133.66
97.88
Total Assets
3,659.88
3,528.14
3,317.05
3,502.99
In the first half of FY25, client collections increased by 27% to ₹1,998 Crore from ₹1,575 Crore in the previous year.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.