Puravankara Ltd Balance Sheet

350.4
(-2.50%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:09:59 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

118.58

118.58

118.58

118.58

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,568.29

1,680.52

1,687.35

1,520.91

Net Worth

1,686.87

1,799.1

1,805.93

1,639.49

Minority Interest

Debt

1,966.07

1,726.39

1,509.04

1,860.28

Deferred Tax Liability Net

6.94

2.65

2.08

3.22

Total Liabilities

3,659.88

3,528.14

3,317.05

3,502.99

Fixed Assets

60.1

38.29

53.47

63.44

Intangible Assets

Investments

351.17

278.47

45.93

70.33

Deferred Tax Asset Net

149.07

101.3

93.34

197.15

Networking Capital

2,677.35

2,923.67

2,990.65

3,074.19

Inventories

5,013.27

4,738.3

4,300.49

4,057.34

Inventory Days

2,625.99

Sundry Debtors

264.81

347.23

143.88

162.84

Debtor Days

105.39

Other Current Assets

1,300.82

760.76

881.92

1,021.26

Sundry Creditors

-315.64

-271.21

-220.58

-367.41

Creditor Days

237.79

Other Current Liabilities

-3,585.91

-2,651.41

-2,115.06

-1,799.84

Cash

422.19

186.41

133.66

97.88

Total Assets

3,659.88

3,528.14

3,317.05

3,502.99

Puravankara : related Articles

Puravankara logs 18% y-o-y growth in September quarter sales

10 Oct 2024|03:06 PM

In the first half of FY25, client collections increased by 27% to ₹1,998 Crore from ₹1,575 Crore in the previous year.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

