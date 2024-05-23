To the Members of Puravankara Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Puravankara Limited ("the Company"), which includes its 4 partnership entities, which comprise the

Balance sheet as at March 31 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according outcome of the matter stated in the said note, no to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of reports of other auditors on separate financial information financial of the partnership entities, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the

Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing

(SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act.

Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements

Emphasis of Matter We draw attention to: i) Note 38(v) to the accompanying standalone financial statements in connection with certain ongoing legal proceedings related to property, income tax search and other matters. Pending resolution of the legal proceedings and based on legal opinions obtained by the management, no provision has been made towards any claims and the underlying assets are classified as good and recoverable in the accompanying standalone financial statements. ii) Note 40(v) to the accompanying standalone financial statements in connection with transactions entered into by the Company and its subsidiary entities with a related party during the current year without prior approval of its shareholders as required under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Pending final further adjustments have been made in the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the finan statements for the financial year ended standalone

March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements .

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Recognition of Revenue from Contract with Customers (as described in Note 25 and 39 of the standalone financial statements) The Company applies Ind AS 115 for recognition of revenue from real estate projects. The revenue from real estate projects is recognised at a point in time upon the Company satisfying its performance obligation and the customer obtaining control of the underlying asset, which involves significant estimates and judgement. Our audit procedures included, among others, the following: For revenue contract forming part of Joint Development Arrangements (‘JDA) that are not jointly controlled operations, the revenue from the development and transfer of constructed area/revenue share with a corresponding land/ development right received by the Company is measured at the fair value of the estimated construction service rendered by the Company to the land owner under JDA. Such revenue is recognised over a period of time in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 115. We have read the accounting policy for revenue recognition and assessed compliance of the policy in terms of principles enunciated under Ind AS 115. For contracts involving sale of real estate inventory property, the Company receives the consideration in accordance with the terms of the contract in proportion of the percentage of completion of such real estate project and represents payments made by customers to secure performance obligation of the Company under the contract enforceable by customers. We assessed the management evaluation of determining revenue recognition from sale of real estate inventory property at a point in time in accordance with the requirements under Ind AS 115. Application of Ind AS 115 involves significant judgment in determining when ‘control of the property underlying the performance obligation is transferred to the customer. We obtained and understood the revenue recognition process and performed test of controls over revenue recognition including determination of point of transfer of control, completion of performance obligation and amount of estimated construction service under JDA, on a sample basis. Further, for revenue contract forming part of JDA, significant estimate is made by the management in determining the fair value of the underlying revenue. estimates and As the revenue recognition involves significant judgement, we regard this as a key audit matter. We performed test of details, on a sample basis, and tested the underlying customer/JDA contracts, evidencing the point of transfer of control of the asset to the customer based on which the timing of revenue recognition and completion of performance obligation are determined. We obtained the joint development agreements entered into by the Company and compared the ratio of constructed area/ revenue sharing arrangement between the Company and the landowner as mentioned in the agreement to the computation statement prepared by the management, on a sample basis. We obtained and tested the computation of the amount of the estimated construction service under JDA, on sample basis. We tested the computation for recognition of revenue over a period of time for revenue contracts forming part of JDA and managements assessment of stage of completion of projects and project cost estimates on a test check basis. We assessed the disclosures made by management in compliance with the requirements of Ind AS 115. Recoverability of the carrying value of inventory and land advances/deposits (as described in Note 08, 10 and 13 of the Standalone financial statements) As at March 31, 2024, the carrying value of the inventory of real estate projects is Rs.5,013.27 crores and land advances/ deposits of Rs. 299.73 crores. Our procedures in assessing the carrying value of the inventories/land advances/deposits included, among others, the following: The inventories are carried at the lower of cost and Net Realisable Value (NRV). The determination of the NRV involves estimates based on prevailing market conditions and taking into account the estimated future selling price, cost to complete projects and selling costs. We read and evaluated the accounting policies with respect to inventories/land advances/deposits. Deposits paid under joint development arrangements, in the nature of nonrefundable amounts, are recognised as land advance under other assets and on the launch of the project, the same is transferred as land stock under inventories. We assessed the Companys methodology applied in assessing the carrying value including current market conditions, applied in assessing the net realizable value, launch of the project, development plan and future sales. Further, advances paid by the Company to the seller/ intermediary towards outright purchase of land is recognised as land advance under other assets during the course of transferring the legal title to the Company, whereupon it is transferred to land stock under inventories. The aforesaid deposits and advances are carried at the lower of the amount paid/payable and net recoverable value, which is based on the managements assessment including the expected date of commencement and completion of the project and the estimate of sale prices and construction costs of the project. We obtained and tested the computation involved in assessment of carrying value and the net realisable value/ net recoverable value on test check basis. We identifiedthe assessment of the carrying value of inventory and land advances/deposits as a key audit matter due to the significance of the balance to the financial statements as a whole and the involvement of estimates and judgement in the assessment. We enquired from the management regarding the project status and verified the underlying documents for related developments in respect of the land acquisition, project progress and expected recoverability of advances paid towards land procurement (including deposits paid under JDA), on test check basis. Recoverability of carrying value of Investments and loans made in subsidiaries, associate and joint venture entities (as described in Note 06 and 07 of the Standalone financial statements) As at March 31, 2024, the carrying values of Companys investment in subsidiary, joint venture and associate entities amounted to Rs. 351.17 crores. Further, the Company has granted loans to its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates and the outstanding amount as at March 31, 2024 is Rs. 629.77 crores Our procedures in assessing the impairment of the investment and loans included, among others, the following: Management reviews on a periodical basis whether there are any indicators of impairment of such investments and loans. We read and evaluated the accounting policies with respect to investment and loans. For cases where impairment indicators exist, management estimates the recoverable/realisable amounts of the investments, being higher of fair value less costs of disposal and value in use. Significant judgements are required to determine the key assumptions used in determination of fair value / value in use. We examined the management assessment in determining whether any impairment indicators exist. The loans are carried at the lower of the carrying value and net recoverable value, which is based on the managements assessment of recoverability of loans. We assessed the Companys methodology applied in assessing the carrying value of investments and loans. The management has reassessed its future business plans and key assumptions as at March 31, 2024 while assessing the adequacy of carrying value of the investment and loans made by the Company in its Subsidiaries, associates and joint venture entities (collectively referred to as "component entities"). We assessed the Companys valuation methodology and assumptions based on current economic and market conditions, applied in determining the recoverable/ realisable amount. As the impairment assessment involves significant assumptions and judgement, we regard this as a key audit matter. We compared the recoverable/realisable amount of the investment and loans to the carrying value in books. We read the most recent audited financial statements of component entities and performed inquiries with management on the project status and future business plan of component entities. We assessed the disclosures made in the financial statements regarding investments and loans.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind

AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the

Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those charged with governance are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. For the partnership entities included in the standalone financial statements, which have been audited by other auditors, such other auditors remain responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audits carried out by them. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March

31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication

Other Matter

The accompanying standalone financial statements include the Companys share of net profit/(loss) tax in respect of 4 partnership entities, whose financial statements and other financial information include the . (2.62) Companys share of net profit/(loss) crore and total comprehensive income of Rs. (2.62) crore for the year ended March 31, 2024, as considered in the accompanying standalone financial statements, whose financial statements have been audited by their respective other auditors.

The reports of such other auditors on financial statements of these partnership entities have been furnished to us and our opinion on the accompanying financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these partnership entities, is based solely on the report of such other auditors.

Our opinion on the financial statements is not modified in respect of the above matters with respect to our reliance on the work done and the reports of the other auditors.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, based on our audit and on the consideration of report of the other auditors on separate financial statements and the other financial information of the partnership entities, as noted in the ‘Other Matter paragraph, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specifiedin paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, to the extent applicable, we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(j) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with

Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended; (e) The matter described in Emphasis of Matter paragraph above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company; (f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(g) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2(j)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g). (h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report; (i) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act; (j) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements Refer Note 38(b) to the standalone financial ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any provision for material foreseeable losses; iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the note 44(v) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosedin the note 44(vi) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the

Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; c) Based on such audit procedures performed that were considered reasonable and appropriatein the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. In respect of interim dividend declared and paid during the year by the Company, except for not transferring amount of dividend to separate bank account within the timeline specified in subsection

(4) of section 123 of the Act as described in note 19 to the standalone financial statements, declaration and payment of dividend is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the accounting software except that, audit trail feature is not enabled for certain changes made, if any, using certain access rights, as described in note 46 to the standalone financial statements.

Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software.

For S.R. BATLIBOI & ASSOCIATES LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm registration number: 101049W/E300004 per Sudhir Kumar Jain

Partner

Membership Number: 213157 UDIN:24213157BKFNHH8055 Place: Bengaluru Date: May 23, 2024

Annexure ‘1 referred to in paragraph under the heading

"Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date

Re: Puravankara Limited ("the Company")

Report on the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and investment property.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets. of inventory including by way of

(b) Property, Plant and Equipment of title deeds, and certificationof and investment property have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were identified on such by the management verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in note 3 and 4 to the standalone financial statements included in property, plant and equipment and investment properties are held in the name of the Company. Immovable properties whose title deeds have been pledged as security for term loans and guarantees, are held in the name of the Company based on confirmations received by us from lenders.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder as disclosed in the note 44(i) to the financial statements.

(ii) (a) Having regard to the nature of inventory comprising of raw materials, stock of completed units and work in progress of real estate projects, the management has conducted physical site verification visits, verification extent of work completion, at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion the coverage and the procedure of such verification is appropriate. Discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not

. noticedonsuchphysicalverification

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. As disclosed in note 20 to the financial statements, the Company has not filed any quarterly returns/ statements with such banks during the year.

(iii) (a) During the year the Company has provided loans, provided security and stood guarantee to companies as follows:

Guarantees Security Loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Subsidiaries 1,003.65 - 522.81 - Joint Ventures 120.00 - 35.38 - Associates - - - Others - - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries 3,031.87 - 515.18 - Joint Ventures 120.00 - 114.59 - Associates - - - - Others - - -

(b) During the year, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other partiesarenotprejudicialtotheCompanysinterest, having regard to managements representation that the loans and guarantees are given to such parties considering the Companys economic interest and long-term trade relationship with such parties.

(c) The Company has granted loans during the year to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships where the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and repayment or receipts are regular. For loans and interest repayable on demand, no demand for repayment has been made during the year. (d) There are no amounts of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties which are overdue for more than ninety days. (e) There were no loans or advance in the nature of loan granted to companies, firms, Limited Liability

Partnerships which was fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) As disclosed in note 7 to the financial statements, the Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability

Partnerships. Of these following are the details of the aggregate amount of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted to promoters or related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the

Companies Act, 2013:

In crores

All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans - 629.77 - 629.77 Repayable on demand Percentage of loans to the 100% - 100% total loans

(iv) Loans, investments, guarantees and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable have been complied with by the Company.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to the construction activities and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) (a) Undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, service tax, duty of custom, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities though there have been slight delays in few cases. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) The dues of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, service tax, duty of custom, value added tax, cess, and other statutory dues have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the Statue Nature of dues Amount demanded Amount paid under protest Period to which amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Rs. Crore Rs. Crore Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 38.18 0.46 2007-2017 Customs, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Bangalore Income-Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 7.90 - 2009-2011 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income-Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 25.72 - 2011-2014 Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax Income-Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 3.18 - 2014-15 Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax Income-Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 17.21 - 2015-16 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Kerala Value Added Tax Value Added Tax 2.81 - 2012-2013 High Court, Kerala

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year as disclosed in note 44(vii) to the financial statements. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) Loans amounting to Rs. 205.42 crores are repayable on demand. Such loans and interest thereon have not been demanded for repayment during the year. The Company has not defaulted in repayment of other borrowings or payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has taken funds from following entities and persons on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary as per details below:

Nature Of fund taken Name of lender Amount involved Rs.In crores Name of the entity Relation Nature of transaction for which funds utilized Bank Term loan State Bank of India 225 Melmont Constructi ons Private Limited (‘MCPL) Subsidiary Repayment of debentures issued by MCPL

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries,joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or us in Form ADT 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a, b and c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as part of the Group, and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii)There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 36 to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note

32(B) to the financial statements.

(b) All amounts that are unspent under section (5) of section 135 of Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, has been transferred to special account in compliance of with provisions of sub section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 32(B) to the financial statements.

For S.R. BATLIBOI & ASSOCIATES LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm registration number: 101049W/E300004

per Sudhir Kumar Jain

Partner

Membership Number: 213157

UDIN:24213157BKFNHH8055

Place: Bengaluru Date: May 23, 2024

Annexure ‘2 referred to in paragraph under the heading

"Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date Re: Puravankara Limited ("the Company")

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financialcontrols with reference to standalone financial statements of Puravankara Limited

("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the

Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected.

Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to these standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

For S.R. BATLIBOI & ASSOCIATES LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm registration number: 101049W/E300004 per Sudhir Kumar Jain

Partner

Membership Number: 213157

UDIN:24213157BKFNHH8055

Place: Bengaluru Date: May 23, 2024