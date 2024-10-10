Board Meeting 7 Jan 2025 7 Jan 2025

Please find attached outcome of the Board Meeting held on 7th January, 2025.

Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Puravankara Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on November 08 2024 for consideration and approval of un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. The Board of Directors at its Meeting held on 8th November 2024 interalia approved the unaudited Financial results for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024

Puravankara Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors is proposed to be held on Wednesday July 31 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 31st July 2024. The Board of Directors at its Meeting held today, 31st July 2024 considered and approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Jun 2024 10 Jun 2024

Puravankara Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday June 13 2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising of funds Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13.06.2024 Announcement under Reg 30 for Qualified Institutional Placement (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.06.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 16 May 2024

Puravankara Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We write to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is proposed to be held on Thursday May 23 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of the Board of Director in its meeting held on 23-05-2024 enclosed Reappointment of Secretarial Auditor and Cost Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

We write to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., 30th March, 2024, subject to the approval of Shareholders and existing lenders, has inter-alia, considered and approved the amendment to the Memorandum of Association of the Company We write to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., 30th March, 2024, has decided to seek approval of the Shareholders of the Company by passing a Special Resolution, through Postal Ballot only by way of voting by electronic means We write to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. on 30th March, 2024, reconstituted the following Committees of the Board with effect from 30th March 2024: 1. Stakeholders Relationship Committee 2. Corporate Social Responsibility Committee 3. Risk Management Committee 4. Management Sub-Committee of Board The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on 30th March, 2024, inter-alia, has considered and approved acquisition of 100% equity shares of PPL Khondapur Developers Private Limited to make it a direct wholly owned subsidiary. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.03.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024