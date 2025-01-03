Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Andhra Paper Ltd
95.32
|-0.12
|-0.13
|1895.44
|9.99
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
2384.75
|-80.75
|-3.28
|26636.63
|80.25
Orient Paper & Industries Ltd
36.88
|-0.10
|-0.27
|782.54
|0
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
306
|-1.85
|-0.60
|1929.89
|10.65
Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd
8.2
|0.00
|0.00
|13.93
|0.08
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
561.45
|-10.70
|-1.87
|3708.38
|10.96
Shreyans Industries Ltd
236.92
|-2.30
|-0.96
|327.42
|5.63
Star Paper Mills Ltd
221.33
|1.38
|0.63
|345.50
|5.81
Pakka Ltd
327.15
|-0.30
|-0.09
|1289.62
|24.93
N R Agarwal Industries Ltd
361.1
|0.55
|0.15
|614.56
|10.44
JK Paper Ltd
422.9
|1.20
|0.28
|7164.03
|10.75
Satia Industries Ltd
95.76
|-0.40
|-0.42
|957.60
|6.74
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd
200.19
|-0.49
|-0.24
|1385.51
|18.85
Emami Paper Mills Ltd
112.97
|0.83
|0.74
|683.47
|7.8
Malu Paper Mills Ltd
46.97
|0.83
|1.80
|80.13
|0
Ruchira Papers Ltd
132.05
|-0.21
|-0.16
|394.10
|7.99
Kuantum Papers Ltd
133.99
|0.62
|0.46
|1169.25
|8.11
Magnum Ventures Ltd
41.11
|0.13
|0.32
|273.02
|45.05
Servalakshmi Paper Ltd
0.7
|0.05
|7.69
|3.02
|0
Genus Paper & Boards Ltd
21.76
|-0.28
|-1.27
|559.51
|90.75
Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd
188.3
|1.20
|0.64
|1787.91
|14.06
Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd
24.98
|-0.55
|-2.15
|80.48
|0
Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd
22.35
|-0.11
|-0.49
|103.93
|0
B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd
202.98
|-0.68
|-0.33
|416.34
|33.28
