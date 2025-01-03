iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Paper Sector Stocks List

Paper Sector Stocks List

NSE

BSE

Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE

Andhra Paper Ltd

95.32

-0.12-0.131895.449.99

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

2384.75

-80.75-3.2826636.6380.25

Orient Paper & Industries Ltd

36.88

-0.10-0.27782.540

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

306

-1.85-0.601929.8910.65

Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd

8.2

0.000.0013.930.08

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

561.45

-10.70-1.873708.3810.96

Shreyans Industries Ltd

236.92

-2.30-0.96327.425.63

Star Paper Mills Ltd

221.33

1.380.63345.505.81

Pakka Ltd

327.15

-0.30-0.091289.6224.93

N R Agarwal Industries Ltd

361.1

0.550.15614.5610.44

JK Paper Ltd

422.9

1.200.287164.0310.75

Satia Industries Ltd

95.76

-0.40-0.42957.606.74

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd

200.19

-0.49-0.241385.5118.85

Emami Paper Mills Ltd

112.97

0.830.74683.477.8

Malu Paper Mills Ltd

46.97

0.831.8080.130

Ruchira Papers Ltd

132.05

-0.21-0.16394.107.99

Kuantum Papers Ltd

133.99

0.620.461169.258.11

Magnum Ventures Ltd

41.11

0.130.32273.0245.05

Servalakshmi Paper Ltd

0.7

0.057.693.020

Genus Paper & Boards Ltd

21.76

-0.28-1.27559.5190.75

Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd

188.3

1.200.641787.9114.06

Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd

24.98

-0.55-2.1580.480

Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd

22.35

-0.11-0.49103.930

B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd

202.98

-0.68-0.33416.3433.28

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

download-app-imgdownload-app-img

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

TOP NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

Read More

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.