Genus Paper & Boards Ltd Share Price

21.25
(-2.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open21.6
  • Day's High21.92
  • 52 Wk High30.3
  • Prev. Close21.76
  • Day's Low21
  • 52 Wk Low 16.1
  • Turnover (lac)91.72
  • P/E90.63
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value17.91
  • EPS0.24
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)546.39
  • Div. Yield0
Genus Paper & Boards Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

21.6

Prev. Close

21.76

Turnover(Lac.)

91.72

Day's High

21.92

Day's Low

21

52 Week's High

30.3

52 Week's Low

16.1

Book Value

17.91

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

546.39

P/E

90.63

EPS

0.24

Divi. Yield

0

Genus Paper & Boards Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Genus Paper & Boards Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Genus Paper & Boards Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:36 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.50%

Non-Promoter- 0.23%

Institutions: 0.23%

Non-Institutions: 49.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Genus Paper & Boards Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.71

25.71

25.71

25.71

Preference Capital

15

15

15

0

Reserves

431.48

423.34

439.14

339.64

Net Worth

472.19

464.05

479.85

365.35

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

285.71

253.93

345.57

305.68

yoy growth (%)

12.51

-26.51

13.04

-3.2

Raw materials

-189.36

-159.07

-234.25

-220.73

As % of sales

66.27

62.64

67.78

72.21

Employee costs

-12.03

-12.93

-12.69

-10.34

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10.13

8.57

22.54

9.46

Depreciation

-12.7

-13.31

-12.92

-12.4

Tax paid

-2.44

0.33

-7.6

-2.42

Working capital

14.24

20.72

13.69

-44.58

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.51

-26.51

13.04

-3.2

Op profit growth

-4.99

-24.68

65.88

-16.31

EBIT growth

1.42

-51.61

86.1

-15.47

Net profit growth

-13.72

-40.35

112.18

48.23

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2015

Gross Sales

711.84

721.65

582.35

285.72

288.6

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

711.84

721.65

582.35

285.72

288.6

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.8

2.28

0.09

0.95

4.4

Genus Paper & Boards Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,384.75

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

422.9

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

561.45

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

306

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.32

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Genus Paper & Boards Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Ishwar Chand Agarwal

Executive Director

Himanshu Aggarwal

Managing Director & CEO

Kailash Chandra Agarwal

Independent Director

Udit Agarwal

Independent Director

Rajendra Aggarwal

Executive Director

Surya Prakash Sinha

Independent Director

Anu Sharma

Independent Director

Pradeep Narain Tandon

Independent Director

Dharam Chand Agarwal

Executive Director

Akhilesh Kumar Maheshwari

Independent Director

Rekha Srivastava

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kunal Nayar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Genus Paper & Boards Ltd

Summary

Genus Paper & Boards Limited was incorporated as DSM Paper Limited in 1996. The Company name was then changed from DSM Paper Limited to Kailash Paper Product Limited in 2002 and from Kailash Paper Product Limited to Genus Paper Products Limited in 2006. The Company is an integral part of the Kailash Group, having its business into industrial Kraft paper. It has two manufacturing facilities atMoradabad and Muzaarnagar. The Moradabad facility has two waste paperbased manufacturing plants of Kraft Paper within the factory premises. The Muzaarnagar facility has three manufacturing lines comprising of two Kraft Paper and One Duplex Unit to produce specialty Kra Paper and Duplex Board.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Kraft paper and steel ingot. Prior to this, the Company has also been engaged in making strategic investment activity, where under investments are made in shares & securities and on loans basis a thorough and systematic evaluation by the Company and the management.At present, the Company has four independent plants within the factory premises, having the facilities for manufacturing Waste Paper based Multi Layer Kraft Paper, M. S. Ingots and fiber waste sheet. In FY 2011, the company demerged its Non-Power Infrastructure Business.In FY 2013, Genus Paper & Boards Limited was formed as a Public Limited Company and the same was listed on the NSE and BSE Limited post the scheme of arrangement made.In FY 2015, the company enhanced production capaci
Company FAQs

What is the Genus Paper & Boards Ltd share price today?

The Genus Paper & Boards Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹21.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Genus Paper & Boards Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Genus Paper & Boards Ltd is ₹546.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Genus Paper & Boards Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Genus Paper & Boards Ltd is 90.63 and 1.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Genus Paper & Boards Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Genus Paper & Boards Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Genus Paper & Boards Ltd is ₹16.1 and ₹30.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Genus Paper & Boards Ltd?

Genus Paper & Boards Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.15%, 3 Years at 19.19%, 1 Year at 11.59%, 6 Month at -0.50%, 3 Month at -15.98% and 1 Month at -6.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Genus Paper & Boards Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Genus Paper & Boards Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.51 %
Institutions - 0.24 %
Public - 49.26 %

