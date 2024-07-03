Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPaper
Open₹21.6
Prev. Close₹21.76
Turnover(Lac.)₹91.72
Day's High₹21.92
Day's Low₹21
52 Week's High₹30.3
52 Week's Low₹16.1
Book Value₹17.91
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)546.39
P/E90.63
EPS0.24
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.71
25.71
25.71
25.71
Preference Capital
15
15
15
0
Reserves
431.48
423.34
439.14
339.64
Net Worth
472.19
464.05
479.85
365.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
285.71
253.93
345.57
305.68
yoy growth (%)
12.51
-26.51
13.04
-3.2
Raw materials
-189.36
-159.07
-234.25
-220.73
As % of sales
66.27
62.64
67.78
72.21
Employee costs
-12.03
-12.93
-12.69
-10.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
10.13
8.57
22.54
9.46
Depreciation
-12.7
-13.31
-12.92
-12.4
Tax paid
-2.44
0.33
-7.6
-2.42
Working capital
14.24
20.72
13.69
-44.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.51
-26.51
13.04
-3.2
Op profit growth
-4.99
-24.68
65.88
-16.31
EBIT growth
1.42
-51.61
86.1
-15.47
Net profit growth
-13.72
-40.35
112.18
48.23
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
711.84
721.65
582.35
285.72
288.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
711.84
721.65
582.35
285.72
288.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.8
2.28
0.09
0.95
4.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,384.75
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
422.9
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
561.45
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
306
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.32
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Ishwar Chand Agarwal
Executive Director
Himanshu Aggarwal
Managing Director & CEO
Kailash Chandra Agarwal
Independent Director
Udit Agarwal
Independent Director
Rajendra Aggarwal
Executive Director
Surya Prakash Sinha
Independent Director
Anu Sharma
Independent Director
Pradeep Narain Tandon
Independent Director
Dharam Chand Agarwal
Executive Director
Akhilesh Kumar Maheshwari
Independent Director
Rekha Srivastava
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kunal Nayar
Summary
Genus Paper & Boards Limited was incorporated as DSM Paper Limited in 1996. The Company name was then changed from DSM Paper Limited to Kailash Paper Product Limited in 2002 and from Kailash Paper Product Limited to Genus Paper Products Limited in 2006. The Company is an integral part of the Kailash Group, having its business into industrial Kraft paper. It has two manufacturing facilities atMoradabad and Muzaarnagar. The Moradabad facility has two waste paperbased manufacturing plants of Kraft Paper within the factory premises. The Muzaarnagar facility has three manufacturing lines comprising of two Kraft Paper and One Duplex Unit to produce specialty Kra Paper and Duplex Board.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Kraft paper and steel ingot. Prior to this, the Company has also been engaged in making strategic investment activity, where under investments are made in shares & securities and on loans basis a thorough and systematic evaluation by the Company and the management.At present, the Company has four independent plants within the factory premises, having the facilities for manufacturing Waste Paper based Multi Layer Kraft Paper, M. S. Ingots and fiber waste sheet. In FY 2011, the company demerged its Non-Power Infrastructure Business.In FY 2013, Genus Paper & Boards Limited was formed as a Public Limited Company and the same was listed on the NSE and BSE Limited post the scheme of arrangement made.In FY 2015, the company enhanced production capaci
The Genus Paper & Boards Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹21.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Genus Paper & Boards Ltd is ₹546.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Genus Paper & Boards Ltd is 90.63 and 1.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Genus Paper & Boards Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Genus Paper & Boards Ltd is ₹16.1 and ₹30.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Genus Paper & Boards Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.15%, 3 Years at 19.19%, 1 Year at 11.59%, 6 Month at -0.50%, 3 Month at -15.98% and 1 Month at -6.85%.
