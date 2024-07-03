Summary

Genus Paper & Boards Limited was incorporated as DSM Paper Limited in 1996. The Company name was then changed from DSM Paper Limited to Kailash Paper Product Limited in 2002 and from Kailash Paper Product Limited to Genus Paper Products Limited in 2006. The Company is an integral part of the Kailash Group, having its business into industrial Kraft paper. It has two manufacturing facilities atMoradabad and Muzaarnagar. The Moradabad facility has two waste paperbased manufacturing plants of Kraft Paper within the factory premises. The Muzaarnagar facility has three manufacturing lines comprising of two Kraft Paper and One Duplex Unit to produce specialty Kra Paper and Duplex Board.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Kraft paper and steel ingot. Prior to this, the Company has also been engaged in making strategic investment activity, where under investments are made in shares & securities and on loans basis a thorough and systematic evaluation by the Company and the management.At present, the Company has four independent plants within the factory premises, having the facilities for manufacturing Waste Paper based Multi Layer Kraft Paper, M. S. Ingots and fiber waste sheet. In FY 2011, the company demerged its Non-Power Infrastructure Business.In FY 2013, Genus Paper & Boards Limited was formed as a Public Limited Company and the same was listed on the NSE and BSE Limited post the scheme of arrangement made.In FY 2015, the company enhanced production capaci

