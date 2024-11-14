iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Genus Paper & Boards Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Genus Paper & Boards Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Outcome of Board meeting for Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202431 Jul 2024
Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting25 May 202416 May 2024
Genus Paper & Boards Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024; and transact any other business item as may be considered appropriate Outcome of Board Meeting Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Appointment of Statutory Auditors of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
Genus Paper & Boards Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

