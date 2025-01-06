iifl-logo-icon 1
Genus Paper & Boards Ltd Cash Flow Statement

21.25
(-2.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Genus Paper & Bo FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10.13

8.57

22.54

9.46

Depreciation

-12.7

-13.31

-12.92

-12.4

Tax paid

-2.44

0.33

-7.6

-2.42

Working capital

14.24

20.72

13.69

-44.58

Other operating items

Operating

9.21

16.31

15.7

-49.94

Capital expenditure

3.15

16.04

-10.84

-9.28

Free cash flow

12.36

32.35

4.86

-59.23

Equity raised

665.54

653.78

628.01

598.03

Investing

-5.67

13.63

32.8

17.65

Financing

-15.07

-51.53

22.67

-8.95

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

657.17

648.24

688.34

547.49

