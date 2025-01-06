Genus Paper & Boards Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
10.13
8.57
22.54
9.46
Depreciation
-12.7
-13.31
-12.92
-12.4
Tax paid
-2.44
0.33
-7.6
-2.42
Working capital
14.24
20.72
13.69
-44.58
Other operating items
Operating
9.21
16.31
15.7
-49.94
Capital expenditure
3.15
16.04
-10.84
-9.28
Free cash flow
12.36
32.35
4.86
-59.23
Equity raised
665.54
653.78
628.01
598.03
Investing
-5.67
13.63
32.8
17.65
Financing
-15.07
-51.53
22.67
-8.95
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
657.17
648.24
688.34
547.49
