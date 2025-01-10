iifl-logo-icon 1
Genus Paper & Boards Ltd Balance Sheet

20.87
(-1.93%)
Jan 10, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.71

25.71

25.71

25.71

Preference Capital

15

15

15

0

Reserves

431.48

423.34

439.14

339.64

Net Worth

472.19

464.05

479.85

365.35

Minority Interest

Debt

318.13

257.46

179.95

40.25

Deferred Tax Liability Net

13.76

12.91

13.91

15.4

Total Liabilities

804.08

734.42

673.71

421

Fixed Assets

575.75

499.26

412.7

200.9

Intangible Assets

Investments

77.06

73.75

76.58

83.17

Deferred Tax Asset Net

53.58

53.58

53.58

0.01

Networking Capital

71.27

87.2

97.42

110.1

Inventories

171.47

136.88

70.19

42.83

Inventory Days

54.71

Sundry Debtors

53.56

69.89

52.91

61.72

Debtor Days

78.84

Other Current Assets

31.95

29.07

45.15

52.83

Sundry Creditors

-155.92

-124.81

-63.49

-41.46

Creditor Days

52.96

Other Current Liabilities

-29.79

-23.83

-7.34

-5.82

Cash

26.4

20.62

33.45

26.82

Total Assets

804.06

734.41

673.73

421

