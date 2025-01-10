Genus Paper & Boards Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.71
25.71
25.71
25.71
Preference Capital
15
15
15
0
Reserves
431.48
423.34
439.14
339.64
Net Worth
472.19
464.05
479.85
365.35
Minority Interest
Debt
318.13
257.46
179.95
40.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
13.76
12.91
13.91
15.4
Total Liabilities
804.08
734.42
673.71
421
Fixed Assets
575.75
499.26
412.7
200.9
Intangible Assets
Investments
77.06
73.75
76.58
83.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
53.58
53.58
53.58
0.01
Networking Capital
71.27
87.2
97.42
110.1
Inventories
171.47
136.88
70.19
42.83
Inventory Days
54.71
Sundry Debtors
53.56
69.89
52.91
61.72
Debtor Days
78.84
Other Current Assets
31.95
29.07
45.15
52.83
Sundry Creditors
-155.92
-124.81
-63.49
-41.46
Creditor Days
52.96
Other Current Liabilities
-29.79
-23.83
-7.34
-5.82
Cash
26.4
20.62
33.45
26.82
Total Assets
804.06
734.41
673.73
421
