Genus Paper & Boards Ltd Key Ratios

19.85
(0.20%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:19 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1

16.63

Op profit growth

-0.18

33.26

EBIT growth

-30.07

6.96

Net profit growth

-18.12

-8.47

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9.03

8.95

7.84

EBIT margin

4.91

6.96

7.58

Net profit margin

2.69

3.25

4.14

RoCE

3.19

4.69

RoNW

0.54

0.71

RoA

0.43

0.54

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.3

0.36

0.4

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.19

-0.03

0.11

Book value per share

14.2

13.02

12.67

Valuation ratios

P/E

23.43

5.52

P/CEPS

-35.99

-64.68

P/B

0.49

0.15

EV/EBIDTA

7.99

3.32

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-24.16

-33.65

-21.88

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

72.2

58.73

Inventory days

75.86

64.74

Creditor days

-69.88

-50.11

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.59

-3.25

-3.3

Net debt / equity

0.09

0.14

0.12

Net debt / op. profit

1.28

1.91

2.18

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-66.27

-69.93

-70.87

Employee costs

-4.21

-1.86

-1.51

Other costs

-20.47

-19.24

-19.76

