|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1
16.63
Op profit growth
-0.18
33.26
EBIT growth
-30.07
6.96
Net profit growth
-18.12
-8.47
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.03
8.95
7.84
EBIT margin
4.91
6.96
7.58
Net profit margin
2.69
3.25
4.14
RoCE
3.19
4.69
RoNW
0.54
0.71
RoA
0.43
0.54
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.3
0.36
0.4
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.19
-0.03
0.11
Book value per share
14.2
13.02
12.67
Valuation ratios
P/E
23.43
5.52
P/CEPS
-35.99
-64.68
P/B
0.49
0.15
EV/EBIDTA
7.99
3.32
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-24.16
-33.65
-21.88
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
72.2
58.73
Inventory days
75.86
64.74
Creditor days
-69.88
-50.11
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.59
-3.25
-3.3
Net debt / equity
0.09
0.14
0.12
Net debt / op. profit
1.28
1.91
2.18
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-66.27
-69.93
-70.87
Employee costs
-4.21
-1.86
-1.51
Other costs
-20.47
-19.24
-19.76
