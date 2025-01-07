iifl-logo-icon 1
Genus Paper & Boards Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

21.29
(0.19%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:03 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

285.71

253.93

345.57

305.68

yoy growth (%)

12.51

-26.51

13.04

-3.2

Raw materials

-189.36

-159.07

-234.25

-220.73

As % of sales

66.27

62.64

67.78

72.21

Employee costs

-12.03

-12.93

-12.69

-10.34

As % of sales

4.21

5.09

3.67

3.38

Other costs

-58.5

-54.75

-62.55

-52.86

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.47

21.56

18.1

17.29

Operating profit

25.8

27.16

36.07

21.74

OPM

9.03

10.69

10.43

7.11

Depreciation

-12.7

-13.31

-12.92

-12.4

Interest expense

-3.9

-5.27

-6.07

-5.91

Other income

0.94

0

5.47

6.04

Profit before tax

10.13

8.57

22.54

9.46

Taxes

-2.44

0.33

-7.6

-2.42

Tax rate

-24.16

3.86

-33.74

-25.6

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

7.68

8.91

14.93

7.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

7.68

8.91

14.93

7.04

yoy growth (%)

-13.72

-40.35

112.18

48.23

NPM

2.69

3.5

4.32

2.3

