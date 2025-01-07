Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
285.71
253.93
345.57
305.68
yoy growth (%)
12.51
-26.51
13.04
-3.2
Raw materials
-189.36
-159.07
-234.25
-220.73
As % of sales
66.27
62.64
67.78
72.21
Employee costs
-12.03
-12.93
-12.69
-10.34
As % of sales
4.21
5.09
3.67
3.38
Other costs
-58.5
-54.75
-62.55
-52.86
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.47
21.56
18.1
17.29
Operating profit
25.8
27.16
36.07
21.74
OPM
9.03
10.69
10.43
7.11
Depreciation
-12.7
-13.31
-12.92
-12.4
Interest expense
-3.9
-5.27
-6.07
-5.91
Other income
0.94
0
5.47
6.04
Profit before tax
10.13
8.57
22.54
9.46
Taxes
-2.44
0.33
-7.6
-2.42
Tax rate
-24.16
3.86
-33.74
-25.6
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
7.68
8.91
14.93
7.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
7.68
8.91
14.93
7.04
yoy growth (%)
-13.72
-40.35
112.18
48.23
NPM
2.69
3.5
4.32
2.3
